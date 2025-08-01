'And Just Like That...' Is Ending With Season 3 On HBO Max

Ladies and fashionistas, hold on to your Manolo Blahniks because our favorite New York City dames are back in the third season of And Just Like That.... That's right, the cult classic Sex and the City spinoff is dominating the cultural conversation once again! But we just got the most major update ever. Buckle up, darlings.

Here's everything you need to know about And Just Like That... season 3, streaming on HBO Max now.

Did they cancel Just Like That? HBO Max announced on August 1, 2025 that And Just Like That... season 3 would be the finale season. We're getting a two-part finale, and then the show will be done. “And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12." The 10th episode of the season premiered on July 31, meaning we're in for two more installments. "SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season," Michael continued. "It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Where can I watch And Just Like That season 3? Craig Blankenhorn/Max You can watch all of And Just Like That... season 3 on HBO Max. On May 1, 2024 Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the series was back in production when she posted a photo of her script! "Here. We. Go. X, SJ," she says in the caption. While she perfectly positioned her pen to block the name of the first episode's title, we can see the last three letters look like "OOD." The title could be anything from "For Good" to "The Neighborhood" and I'm very curious to find out.

How many episodes are in And Just Like That Season 3? Craig Blankenhorn/Max There are 10 episodes of And Just Like That... season 3. Here's the full release schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Outlook Good" premiered on HBO Max May 29, 2025

"Outlook Good" premiered on HBO Max May 29, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 "The Rat Race" premiered on HBO Max June 5, 2025

"The Rat Race" premiered on HBO Max June 5, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 "Carrie Golightly" premiered on HBO Max June 12, 2025

"Carrie Golightly" premiered on HBO Max June 12, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 "Apples to Apples" premiered on HBO Max June 19, 2025

"Apples to Apples" premiered on HBO Max June 19, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 "Under the Table" premiered on HBO Max June 26, 2025

"Under the Table" premiered on HBO Max June 26, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 "Silent Mode" premiered on HBO Max July 3, 2025

"Silent Mode" premiered on HBO Max July 3, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 "They Wanna Have Fun" premiered on HBO Max July 10, 2025

"They Wanna Have Fun" premiered on HBO Max July 10, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 "Happily Ever After" premiered on HBO Max July 17, 2025

"Happily Ever After" premiered on HBO Max July 17, 2025 Season 3, Episode 9 "Present Tense" premiered on HBO Max July 24, 2025

"Present Tense" premiered on HBO Max July 24, 2025 Season 3, Episode 10 "Better Than Sex" premiered on HBO Max July 31, 2025

Who's in the And Just Like That season 3 cast? Craig Blankenhorn/Max Let's talk about the heart and soul of And Just Like That... — the cast. Sans Samantha, it's likely that all of our favorite characters from season 2 will be making a glorious comeback for season 3. Here's the full cast: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

as Carrie Bradshaw Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

as Miranda Hobbes Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

as Charlotte York Goldenblatt Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

as Anthony Marentino David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

as Steve Brady Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

as Harry Goldenblatt Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

as Seema Patel Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

as Lily Goldenblatt Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

as Brady Hobbes Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley

as Herbert Wexley Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

as Lisa Todd Wexley Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

as Rock Goldenblatt John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

as Aidan Shaw Dolly Wells as Joy

as Joy Sebastiano Pigazzi as Giuseppe

Why did Sara Ramirez leave And Just Like That? Craig Blankenhorn/Max Who's not returning? According to The Daily Mail, Sara Ramirez was let got from the show. Ramirez, who uses they/them pronouns, hinted at their departure from AJLT on Instagram. They wrote this statement on their story:



"Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again. While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go. While they award 'lgbtq orgs', they are silent on those orgs ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives." The statement ended with a very tongue-in-cheek reference, "It's wild how performative so many in Hollywood are, even more performative than the last character I played." Though Ramirez alleged they got fired for their political beliefs, the show supposedly has other reasons for the cast change. According to reporting from The Daily Mail, a source revealed that Che was "too annoying" as a character. It's no secret that people have strong feelings about Che Diaz, but we haven't received an official statement from the AJLT team confirming this reasoning. Reporting from Variety revealed that Che's character simply came to a "natural conclusion." Their sources maintain that the severed ties with Sara Ramirez had nothing to do with their politics and everything to do with the fact that Miranda and Che's relationship was over.

Will Samantha come back to And Just Like That season 3? Craig Blankenhorn/Max The burning question on everyone's mind...will Samantha Jones make a triumphant return to the city that never sleeps? Season 2 did give Samantha's fans a taste of what they craved when Kim Cattrall made a brief appearance in the finale. However, for those yearning for a classic brunch scene with all four of the original cast members, it's time to temper your expectations.

After a revealing interview on the Today Show back in June, Kim Cattrall put the Samantha saga to rest. When asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about a potential season 3 comeback, Cattrall left us with lingering uncertainty, stating, "That's as far as I'm going to go." Though it might be disheartening to know that Samantha won't be gracing our screens in the upcoming season, it's essential to remember that the magic of And Just Like That... extends beyond one character. Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's enduring friendship and the vibrant energy of New York City are still very much at the heart of the show.

Who's your favorite And Just Like That character? Let us know in the comments!

This post has been updated.