Deck the halls.
9 New TJ Maxx Home Decor Finds That Are So Chic For The Holidays
Now that Halloween is all said and done, it’s officially time to deck the halls for the holidays. Because we’re all about decorating for every occasion on a budget, we’re heavily eyeing TJ Maxx’s all-new lineup of festive decor finds. These picks will make your space feel warm, cozy, and effortlessly stylish, all without breaking the bank.
Looking for some instant cheer for your home? Look no further than these 9 chic TJ Maxx decor finds for the holidays.
TJ Maxx
Elsworth Avenue Set Of 4 Tree-Shaped Plates
This suite of tree-shaped plates are perfect for any Christmas dessert plans you have for this year. Even when you're not eating off of them, they'll look like a work of art in your kitchen for the season.
TJ Maxx
Gold Tree Marble Platter
Holiday charcuterie is calling! This adorable marble platter adds an extra festive touch, thanks to the gold and silver tree that stands at the end.
TJ Maxx
Tiramisu Set Of 4 Nutcracker Beaded Coasters
These beaded coasters look like something straight out of Anthropologie. They have that chic handmade feel to them without being overly pricey. The set goes for just $13!
TJ Maxx
Petal Lane Elf With Snowman Art
Reminiscent of one of the best Christmas movies out there, Elf, this snowy framed painting helps infuse your space with the holiday spirit, no matter where you hang it.
TJ Maxx
Christian Lacroix Sun And Moon Ornaments
These unexpectedly luxe ornaments are beyond stunning. Put them on your tree for celestial Christmas goodness this year.
TJ Maxx
Snoopy And Woodstock Holiday Spirit Cereal Bowl
We're obsessed with everything Snoopy right now. This $6 cereal bowl will definitely be on repeat in our kitchen this season for everything from yogurt bowls to soups!
TJ Maxx
Isaac Mizrahi New York Gingerbread Men Decorative Pillow
Gingerbread men are such an underrated holiday icon. This plush pillow embraces the sweet little guys so you can cozy up with ease this Christmas!
TJ Maxx
Martha Stewart Flocked Christmas Tree On Pedestal
If you tend to put trees everywhere in your home, you'll be enamored with this fancy-feeling flocked design.
TJ Maxx
Ruby & Ribbons Cotton Holiday Ribbons Sheet Set
Add some femme energy to your holiday decor setup with this adorable sheet set! You can snag it in twin, full, queen, and king sizes for a limited time at TJ Maxx.
