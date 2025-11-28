Studio McGee has spent the past decade inspiring us with their blend of laid-back yet elevated design, creating spaces that are as beautiful as they are livable. Now, Shea McGee is embracing a new era rooted in heritage-inspired aesthetics.

While it can be pricey to chase every new home trend, McGee reminds us that design evolves gradually, not overnight. Unlike fashion, where trends shift each season, home decor moves at a slower, more organic pace — good news for your wallet and your creative process. Get inspired to refresh your home in 2026 with thoughtful accents, from monogrammed embroidery to elevated tablescapes and other timeless touches.

Here are Studio McGee's 2026 home decor trend predictions, with a few surprises!

Silver Accents McGee & Co. McGee & Co. Feliciano Silver Tray Brass has long reigned as the go-to finish in home decor, but silver is making a comeback. From vintage trays and authentic silverware to pewter candlesticks and beyond, these classic accents are becoming the new home staples. Shop More Silver Items

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Etched Bell Candle

Crate and Barrel Peutre Antique Pewter Aluminum Taper Candelabra by Jeremiah Brent

All Shades of Blue McGee & Co. McGee & Co. Chinoiserie Ginger Jar Anything goes in 2026 when it comes to blue, but this year, it’s all about those heirloom-inspired shades like powder blue and classic French blue. While warm tones have been stealing the spotlight in recent years, blue is officially back — and we blue girls couldn’t be more excited.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Stoneware Serve Platter Blue Pattern

Crate and Barrel Marin Quiet Blue Wood Salt Mill

Wayfair Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Erin Accent Pillow

Monograms and Embroidery Etsy Etsy French Antique Personalized Napkins You can’t embrace the heirloom aesthetic without a nod to this timeless craft. In 2026, embroidery takes center stage, from monogrammed pillows and towels to delicately stitched sheets, adding a personal, handcrafted touch to your home.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Louisa Monogram Gallery Wall Charm

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Heirloom Embroidered Duvet Set

Fancy Tablescapes McGee & Co. McGee & Co. Lace Trim Napkins (Set of 4) The bow trend has brought us here: the return of the fancy tablescape. Break out Grandma’s china and layer it with vintage embellishments and modern accents to create a traditional table that feels both fresh and timeless.

Pottery Barn LoveShackFancy Goblets (Set of 4)

Dark Stains McGee & Co. Quimby Baskets (Set of 2) It’s okay if your home is still filled with light oak — we still love it. But blending in deeper wood tones can help ground your space and bring back that Old World charm. Think English oak dining tables, rich walnut accents, and darker woven baskets for added depth and character.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Earthy Table Lamp

Hollywood Cottage McGee & Co. Studio McGee Iman Slipcover Sofa Studio McGee is fully embracing the Nancy Meyers aesthetic — think cottage, but elevated. Dreamy rooms filled with slipcovered sofas, jute rugs (or single-tone rugs, another big 2026 trend), and breezy and vintage details that strike the perfect balance between cozy and modern.

Crate and Barrel Alford Brown Woven Rattan Centerpiece Bowl

Target Threshold x Studio McGeeCream Partridge Pillow

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Accent Chair

Pattern on Pattern courtesy of Stewart-Schafer Dramatic pattern drenching is emerging as one of 2026’s most unexpected trends. This bold, maximalist approach — quietly gaining momentum in recent years — draws inspiration from Arts and Crafts icons like William Morris and has cycled in and out of style since the Victorian era.

Watch Shea's take on designing your home for 2026!

