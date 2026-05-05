The 11 Worst Dressed Celebrities on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

While we definitely have our list of the Best Dressed celebs at the Met Gala, unfortunately there are also a few that make our Worst Dressed list. And listen, everyone who shows up to the Met Gala almost always looks incredible. But in my opinion, if your Met Gala look should be so creative and unexpected that if you could wear your outfit on any other red carpet without looking a little bit ridiculous, you aren't going hard enough. So, in that vein, there are a few looks that just miss the mark for me because they're too simple or they aren't as flattering as I think they could be.

Here are the worst dressed celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala.

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Public School Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Our new Gus Everett showed up to the Met Gala in a look that feels creative but doesn't feel very flattering...

Kylie Jenner in Schiaparelli Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images As always, Kylie Jenner looks stunning, but this outfit feels like a variation of what she wears every single year. I'd love to see her spice it up.

Colman Domingo in Valentino Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue COLMAN I'M SO SORRY. I love the pants and the colorful eyeshadow but I'm not a huge fan of the top. I think I'd have preferred the pattern on a cape or jacket instead.

Heidi Klum Mike Coppola/Getty Images Okay, it took me quite a few minutes to decide which list to put Heidi on, because I really respect the dedication to the theme. But, as I said in our Brit + Co work chat, I feel like should could have slayed but instead she scared.

Karlie Kloss Mike Coppola/Getty Images Unfortunately this is another look that is just way too basic for the Met Gala to me. We could have spiced it up in literally any way: color, pattern, neckline. I do really like the shoes and silhouette, though.

Sarah Pidgeon in Loewe Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Sarah is one star who always knocks it out of the park for me when it comes to red carpet fashion, but there's something about the color + silhouette combo that doesn't hit for me. It feels like it could have been more flattering!

Kendall Jenner in Zac Pose Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Like, I love a form fitting dress on a usual night, but give us drama!! Give us color!! Give us...something.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Another gorgeous but boring look in my opinion. Although, if my Barbie movie made over a billion dollars at the box office, maybe I would take a Met Monday off too.

Hudson Williams in Balenciaga Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Hudson Williams' Met Gala makeup was inspired by Black Swan, which I love, but while so many of the other attendees played it safe, I feel like this look could have been reigned in a little bit more.

Carey Mulligan in Prada Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images And Carey Mulligan is another Met Gala attendee that played it way too safe with this 1998 archival Prada dress. At least wear some crazy jewelry or a headpiece!!

Suki Waterhouse in Michael Kors Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue This dress feels perfect for the Venice Film Festival...just not something as campy as the Met Gala! (You're probably sensing a theme here with my critiques).

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