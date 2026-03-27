Whether you’re looking to upgrade your at-home coffee bar or finally join the air fryer club, the timing couldn’t be better. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has officially arrived, and the kitchen department has tons of great price cuts worth shopping. We sifted through hundreds of listings and found genuine appliance gems including up to 40% off best-selling brewers, kettles, pressure cookers, and much more.

Shop the top 9 Amazon Big Spring Sale kitchen appliance deals below before the sale ends!

Amazon Emeril Lagasse Extra Large French Door Air Fryer / Toaster Oven With room to air fry and cook an entire chicken, this high-power air fryer can handle practically anything you're craving, preparing it to the perfect crisp. Usually $209.99, it's now on sale for $169.99.

Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Ever dream of being your own barista? Now you can, thanks to this espresso machine. Complete with all the bells and whistles you need to craft a gourmet latte (it even comes with a steam wand for milk!), this is a must-have appliance if you're looking to cut down on your café bill this year. Usually $679.99, it's now on sale for $549.95.

Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer This is the stand mixer to reign all stand mixers, and any home baker knows it. It's sturdy, can handle tons of treats, and will last you a lifetime of baking and cooking. It's also available in multiple colorways to suit your existing kitchen setup. Usually $499.99, it's now on sale for $399.95.

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker You can truly make so many meals in a pressure cooker. This particular top-rated model makes prepping your go-to bites super easy with nine different settings. It's a must for any busy home chef that has multiple mouths to feed. Usually $139.99, it's now on sale for $99.99.

Amazon Cuisinart GK-1 Digital Goose Neck Kettle As opposed to a traditional kettle, this digital model regulates temps to a tee. It can also keep contents hot up to 30 minutes in case you have to step away. The goose neck spout allows for an even pour so you can brew the ideal batch of French press coffee, matcha, or bagged tea. Usually $129.95, it's now on sale for $79.95.

Amazon Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker This compact coffee maker makes an excellent office or dorm room upgrade for convenience coffee drinkers. It's compatible with Keurig's K-Cups and can prep three different sizes for your sipping pleasure. Usually $109.99, it's now on sale for $69.99.

Amazon Ninja Professional Blender This Ninja blender expertly crushes ice and incorporates large ingredients swiftly, whether you're making a fresh smoothie or big batch of homemade pasta sauce. It boasts low, medium, high, and pulse settings so you can tailor your creations exactly how you'd like them. Usually $109.99, it's now on sale for $79.99.

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee + Espresso Maker This machine can make both brewed coffees and espresso shots with the touch of a button, so it's perfect for people who want a quick cup in the morning. It's compatible with Nespresso capsules and even comes with several varieties so you can get to caffeinating ASAP. Usually $219.95, it's now on sale for $131.

Amazon bella 6 Qt Slim Air Fryer This aesthetically-pleasing air fryer can handle up to 6 quarts of contents for streamlined family meals. With several different settings, you can tailor your next breakfast, lunch, or dinner with ease. It'll look totally gorgeous on your counter, too. Usually $79.99, it's now on sale for $59.99.

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