27 Easy Pasta Recipes Your Taste Buds Will Fall In Love With
The way to my heart — or at least my taste buds — is an easy pastarecipe. I don't care how many times I eat it, pasta will always be one of my favorite comforting dinner choices. Anyone who says pasta dishes boring hasn't factored in the countless ways it can be cooked. Pumpkin pasta is one of my favorites, but you also can't go wrong when you serve it with cheese, veggies, or plain old butter.
For a unique and yummy twist on a beloved meal, add these 27 easy pasta recipes into your meal prep rotation. You taste buds will thank you.
Sausage Meatball and Pumpkin Pasta
Image via Vikalinka
This kid-approved dish gets its creaminess from chicken stock, pumpkin puree, and a dash of Parmesan cheese. It's a clever alternative for your loved ones who may not like heavy whipping cream. (via Vikalinka)
Sun Dried Tomato Pasta
Image via Give Recipe
This heartwarming dish is as tasty as it healthy. Filled with ingredients like mint and sun dried tomatoes, it'll be a hit if you're looking for a lightweight yet filling meal. (via Give Recipe)
Parmesean Pesto Chicken and Pasta
Image via Averie Cooks
Ready in just 20 minutes, this Parmesan pesto chicken and pasta dish will leave you wanting seconds or thirds. Plus, the pasta is al dente which adds a whole extra (metaphorical) layer to the dinner experience. It's going to easily become your favoritefamily meals. (via Averie Cooks)
Grilled Summer Vegetable Pasta Primavera
Image via Whole and Heavenly Oven
Craving the perfect summer dish? This pasta primavera features yummy grilled summer vegetables and only takes 20 minutes to make. It's for sure going on my list of 20 easy summer recipes to make. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Taco Pasta
Image via Two Peas & Their Pod
Instead of relying on your usual meal of tacos on Taco Tuesday, why not try this taco pasta instead? This yummy meal combines two comfort meals to bring you a taste you'll want more of. (viaTwo Peas & Their Pod)
Easy Cream Cheese Pasta
Image via The Fast Recipe
You don't have to break the bank to create a good pasta dish — trust us. This cream cheese pasta is incredibly filling and comforting, which is definitely what we're looking for in a meal. (viaThe Fast Recipe)
Bruschetta Pasta
Image via Bowl of Delicious
This is another easy pasta recipe that doesn't take long to cook and serve. With ingredients like basil and garlic, your taste buds will love the sweet blend of flavors each time you take a bite. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Chicken Fusilli Pasta
Image via Where is My Spoon
Kids of all ages will love this pasta dish, and you'll be glad you decided to make it! With only six ingredients, you'll save money without skimping on taste. (viaWhere is My Spoon)
Zucchini Pasta Carbonara With Shrimp
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
Some pasta can leave you feeling weighed down. This recipe is not one of those — it's the low-carb summer meal you need in your life. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Vegan Dirty Martini Pasta
Image via The Edgy Veg
If you're not one to pass up a good dirty martini, you'll fall in love with this vegan pasta recipe. (via The Edgy Veg)
Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Image via The Girl on Bloor
A good mushroomdish has the power to turn any frown upside down. That may sound ambitious but not when it comes to this one-pot pasta dish. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Garlic Butter Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta and Spaghetti Squash with Sun Dried Tomatoes
Image via No Eggs or Ham
The delicate, lightweight nature of angel hair pasta makes it the perfect choice for this garlic butter shrimp pasta dish. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Chicken Parmesean Pasta Skillet
Image via Completely Delicious
Skillet meals are another one of B+C's go-to dishes, especially when they involve Parmesan cheese and toasted breadcrumbs. Enter: this chicken Parmesan pasta skillet meal. (via Completely Delicious)
Creamy Broccoli Pasta
Image via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog
If you're having a hard time getting your recommended serving of veggies, add this creamy broccoli pasta into the mix. That way you can get some greens and savor the blend of garlic and Italian seasoning at the same time. (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)
Vegan Pasta e Fagioli
Image via Gastroplant
If you're ready ready for fall, swap your tomato pasta recipes for a vegan pasta e fagioli. It's filled with beans and sausage for a double dose of protein. (via Gastroplant)
Pasta Bolognese
Image via Feel Good Foodie
This bolognese pasta is made with lean ground beef and is sure to become a staple in your home. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka
Image via Tieghan Gerard/Half Baked Harvest
This is one easy pasta recipe you'll want to make every single week. The silky and smooth texture, coupled with flavorful basil pesto, will leave you wondering why you didn't cook it sooner. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff
Image via Two Spoons
The pappardelle noodles, cremini mushrooms, and tamari are going to make you think twice about eating pasta any other way. (via Two Spoons)
Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Image via Cozy Cravings
Roasted garlic sure knows how to lure us in but we're not complaining. Along with fresh basil and white wine, you'll love making this on the weekend. (via Cozy Cravings)
Smoked Salmon Pasta
Image via The Endless Meal
If you love salmondishes, then you *have* to make this smoked salmon pasta filled with artichoke hearts and capers. (via The Endless Meal)
Creamy Vegan Pesto Pasta
Image via Munching With Mariyah
Pestolovers will be more than happy to help you devour this creamy vegan pesto pasta. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Creamy Summer Pasta with Fresh Corn, Zucchini & Burrata
Image via Barley and Sage
Corn is something that we can always eat and if you feel the same, take a peek at this creamy summer pasta. Fresh corn, zucchini and burrata, oh my! (via Barley and Sage)
Short Rib Ragu
Image via Most Hungry
If you didn't know you could put short ribs in pasta, Most Hungry wants you to know you absolutely can. Just remember to choose a smaller piece of meat if you decide to make this dish! (via Most Hungry)
Turkey Meatballs (Paleo + Whole30)
Image via Olive You Whole
Spaghetti and meatballs may be a traditional pasta dinner, but you can change things up when you sub beef for turkey. (via Olive You Whole)
Artichoke Pasta
Image via Culinary Hill
If you have a love/hate relationship with artichokes, this pasta dish will win you over with its buttery lemon flavor. (via Culinary Hill)
Roasted Cherry Tomato Pasta
Image via Veggie Society
Before cherry tomato season ends, make sure you try this pasta dish! (viaVeggie Society)
Jamaican Chicken Rasta Pasta
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Ah, if it isn't social media's lovable Rasta pasta. This incredibly comforting and filling dish will make your taste buds scream "WOW," thanks to its bell peppers, rich cheeses, and curry seasoning. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Which easy pasta recipe are you going to try tonight? Let us know in the comments and check out our Pinterest for more delicious dishes!
Header image via The Edgy Veg
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.