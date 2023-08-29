Everything Your Kid Needs To Head Back to School In Style
Whether your kiddo is stepping into school for the first time or reuniting with their friends again, back to school season marks a new beginning and a return to routine. Return to early bedtimes, to extracurricular activities, and of course, to back to school shopping. We gathered fresh new kicks, school supplies, backpacks, and more using Ibotta, the app that gives you cash back on everything, to make your BTS shopping a breeze.
Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
With Ibotta, you can earn real cash back – not points. Earn cash back on every item on your list, from backpacks and shoes to electronics and toys. When you’re ready to cash out your earnings from Ibotta, simply deposit them directly into your bank account or PayPal, or load the funds onto a gift card from your favorite retailer. Most Ibotta users earn $120 per year! (AKA, fresh kicks for yourself?). Score cash back from thousands of retailers too, like Target, Staples, Zappos, even most grocery stores. Ibotta has hundreds of cash back offers for name-brand grocery items, from perishables and pantry goods to personal care.
Check out these cash-saving back-to-school offers from Ibotta below!
Vans Kids Classic Slip-On ($45)
Vans never go out of style. These adorable checkered slip-ons come in a bunch of colors and are great for little ones who are not yet tying their shoes.Earn up to 6% cash back at Zappos when you shop with Ibotta
Deuxpardeux Faux Fur Fanny Bag Tie Dye Purple ($35)
This super-soft fanny can go around the waist or chest and is just the right size for holding small essentials like keys, lunch money, and school supplies.
Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Deuxpardeux Jersey T-Shirt With Print Auburn Red ($28)
Long sleeve tees and flannels are the perfect transition wear for fall. Choose from three graphics, including dinosaur, tic tac toe, and board game.Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Hey Dude Wally Youth Mossy Oak Original ($50)
Easy-on laces make these camo sneakers ideal for school and recess. Find a bunch of fun patterns and colorways for kids.Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Dakine Lunch Box ($27)
Love the nature-inspired patchwork on this insulated lunch box, made from recycled materials. Go explore kiddo!
Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Cool Gear Sipper Water Bottle ($8)
Keep them hydrated all day long with a reusable water bottle. This fun and colorful one has a sipper cover to keep their spout germ-free.Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Bentgo Pop Lunchbox ($30)
Get creative with their lunches with this leakproof, BPA-free lunch box. The three-compartment tray keeps their protein, fruit, and snack neatly in their own box.Earn up to 2.5% cash back at Staples when you shop with Ibotta!
L.L.Bean Kids Junior Backpack ($35)
They can store their lunch box, notebooks and homework in the main part of this durable backpack, and pencils and smaller things in the front. The side pocket is a great spot for their water bottle too. (Available in multiple colors.)Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Columbia Kids Benton Springs III Overlay Fleece ($40)
Get ready for actual fall with this fleece jacket, available in six colors.Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Kamik Kids Cascade Insulated Jacket ($90)
Keep them dry and toasty on their winter walks to school with this insulated jacket, available in four colors.Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Amazon Fire 8" HD Tablet ($99)
Download all the learning apps, and their favorite movies, on this protected tablet, available in four colors.Earn up to 4% cash back at Best Buy when you shop with Ibotta!
Moto JR 300 Wireless Kids Over Ear Headphones ($50)
They can tune into their homework or their favorite shows with these wireless headphones.Earn up to 5% cash back at Macy’s when you shop with Ibotta!
Western Chief Kids Backpack Bundle w/ Lunch Box & Pencil Pouch ($50)
Send kids off in style with this affordable three-in-one set. (Also available in shark print)Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Post-it Super Sticky Notes Bus Cabinet Pack, ($20/24 Pads)
Post-its are great for learning, taking notes, and reminders of all the fall to-dos but also make sweet love notes for their lunch box. Aww…Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Eccolo Lena + Liam Paper 2-Pocket Folder ($2)
Stock up on folders to keep homework and all the school year paperwork in order.Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Eccolo Lena + Liam Compbooks Groovy Butterflies ($2)
Retro composition books get a creative upgrade with fun retro prints in these 80-page notebooks.Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Crocs KIDS’ CLASSIC RETRO FLORAL CLOG ($45)
It’s still Crocs season! Find colorful patterns and creative charms at Crocs for the fall.Earn up to 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Appaman Kids Ruby Sweatshirt ($59)
Fall is all about layers. Keep them cozy and on trend with colorful checks.Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Stance Sunshine Stripe ($12)
Don’t forget to stock up on socks! Zappos has loads of cute options like these stripey ones.
Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.