Sadie Sink to Steve Lacy: The Latest News on Zendaya & Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the "it" couple right now, and they're both at the top of their game. Tom Holland took a recent break from acting and has been doing phenomenal charity work with his Brothers Trust foundation, while Zendaya's had hit after hit with Euphoria, Dune 2, and Challengers.

After they just reunited onscreen for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the now-married couple, who met doing Spider-Man: Homecoming, are doing another new Marvel movie.

When you're done researching the new flick, check out Zendaya's best Spider-Man: Brand New Day outfits!

Here's everything we know about Spider-Man 4, AKA Spider-Man: Brand New Day, coming to theaters July 31, 2026.

Where can I watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Sony Pictures Spider-Man 4 (AKA Spider-Man: Brand New Day) will hit theaters on July 31, 2026. You can get Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets from your local theater, or from ticket platforms like AMC A-list and Fandango. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will take over from Jon Watts, who directed the first three movies. One important thing to note about this release date is that it now comes before Avengers: Doomsday, which a lot of fans are hoping will see Peter Parker come face-to-face with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Although based on cast announcements, so far he has not been confirmed for the Avengers cast. Will the Avengers (and MJ) finally remember Peter? Will he be able to help the Fantastic 4 defeat Doom? Will this movie start a whole new trilogy? Tune in this weekend to find out!!!

What is Spider-Man's Brand New Day about? Sony Pictures Brand New Day will open after the events of No Way Home, which ended with the entire world forgetting Peter Parker (Tom Holland). When he begins to experience his powers glitching, Peter goes to get help from Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and ends up coming face-to-face with a whole slew of villains we haven't seen onscreen yet. Not to mention the fact MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) are roommates after graduating from college, and still have no idea who Peter is. I do want to mention that the Brand New Day comic series follows Peter's adventures after his marriage to Mary Jane is erased. Sound familiar? And since Marvel rearranged its calendar and Brand New Day is now going to be released ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, I'm wondering if Spider-Man will tie into it somehow.

Who's in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast? Sony Pictures The Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast has all our favorite stars from the original trilogy (except for Aunt May...RIP). We'll see Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman.

Who is Sadie Sink in Brand New Day? Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/Sony/Marvel Studios And Sadie Sink also joined the cast in a very important (if undisclosed) role. I'm hoping she'll be the MCU's introduction to Jean Grey! And it looks like Empire Magazine might have spoiled the fact she is actually playing Jean.

Who is Steve Lacy and what did he do for Spider-Man? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Steve Lacy recorded the new song for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, called "Oh Yeah?"

Where was Spider-Man: Brand New Day filmed? Sony Pictures Spider-Man 4 filmed from August to December 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Is Spider-Man 4 called Brand New Day? Sony Pictures Yes! After a lot of speculation, Spider-Man 4 is called Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie follows Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Is Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 coming? Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Yes, we're getting a Spider-Man 4! Tom Holland finally confirmed the news during an October 22 appearance on The Tonight Show, and in true Tom fashion, already revealed a huge piece of news: the movie will start shooting next summer. "Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there,” he said. “Super exciting. I can’t wait!” Before the movie was confirmed, producer Amy Pascal told Variety (when asked if they're making a fourth film), “Of course, we are." It might feel like a new movie conflicts with the fact Spider-Man: No Way Home set up an MCU without Tom Holland's Peter Parker, especially since Tom said he needed to take a break from acting after The Crowded Room "broke" him. ("I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," he tells Extra.) However, Tom's also been very vocal about how much Spider-Man means to him, and how much he loves the movies. He also told Variety at The Crowded Room premiere in 2023 that he was already “having meetings” about the next installment. “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” Tom tells Deadline at the Sands Film Festival. “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect...The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Marvel teased Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit. Sony Pictures We've been waiting years for new information on Spider-Man 4, and on August 1 (AKA Spider-Man Day), the official Spider-Man socials dropped a teaser showing off Peter Parker's new costume. "Something brand new is coming," reads the post (which has racked up over 13 million views across channels). This is a huge step forward for die-hard Spider-Man fans because one gripe they've had since Peter's introduction into the MCU is that Tony Stark basically adopted him from the get-go and gave him a bunch of tools. So we haven't technically seen too much of the resourceful, inventive Peter who lives in a run-down apartment and has to grapple with feeling lonely while taking care of the city. But when the entire world forgot him at the end of No Way Home, Marvel got the opportunity to send Peter back to his roots. And it looks like that includes a brand new suit!

What has Tom Holland said about returning as Peter Parker? Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures/Marvel Before we got trailers or first looks or interviews, Tom Holland revealed his thoughts on the Brand New Day story. “We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent,” he tells the Rich Roll Podcast (via Variety). “It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.” “One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine,” he continues. “That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.” Peter Parker is one character fans take very seriously, and I know that with Tom and Zendaya at the front, this movie is going to be just as special as Spider-Man: No Way Home!

What are the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies in order? Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures/Marvel Tom Holland has three Spider-Man movies, but he also shows up in some other MCU titles. If you want to watch all the movies Tom Holland plays Peter Parker, here's how you should watch them: Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

What do you want to see in Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on TikTok for more movie news.

This post has been updated.