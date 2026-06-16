The Easiest Way To Master "French Girl" Style All Summer Long

Maybe your passport is staying in the drawer this summer, but that doesn’t mean the vibe has to. You can still dress the part, because Maison Perrier and Rent the Runway are bringing the effortlessly chic French lifestyle to you with a curated collection of more than 150 pieces , including some totally new looks, inspired by timeless French style. It’s the chicest and easiest way to upgrade your warm-weather closet.

Maison Perrier x Rent the Runway Whether you’re jetting off to Europe or recreating the look and feel closer to home, French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier invites you to embody an effortless, everyday chic – from morning café dates to long afternoons on a terrasse, turning even the simplest errands into a little escape. After all, Maison Perrier knows a thing or two about summering in Europe. Its recipe is crafted in Paris and bottled in the South of France, where sparkling water has long been the beverage for moments of connection and culture. With French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier, the brand delivers its signature grand bubbles and sophisticated flavors with effortlessly chic style moments. From what you sip to what you wear, we’ve matched Maison Perrier with our favorite Rent the Runway looks for every summer occasion.

Maison Perrier x Rent the Runway French Girl Inspiration: Picnic in the Park A breezy eyelet blouse, playful pops of color, relaxed wide-leg pants, and chic sunglasses — French-girl style is all about making everyday moments feel a little more special. Grab a blanket, pack fresh berries and flaky pastries, enjoy an uplifting Maison Perrier sparkling water, and settle in for an afternoon outdoors. With the right outfit and a few simple pleasures, even a neighborhood park can feel like a sunny escape along the Seine.

Maison Perrier x Rent the Runway French Girl Inspiration: Cafe Style Mornings A cherry-red knit and perfectly lived-in denim or a powder-blue tweed mini and classic loafers — French-girl style is all about looking polished without trying too hard. Pair these timeless staples with the grand bubbles of Maison Perrier, and suddenly even an ordinary morning feels like a scene from a Paris café.

Maison Perrier x Rent the Runway French Girl Inspiration: French Riviera Golden Hour A quiet luxury ensemble or a dreamy butter-yellow dress, with a sparkling Maison Perrier in hand, is the kind of simple elegance that defines a French Riviera summer. Style your patio like a Paris terrasse, slip into something chic, and gather friends for l'apéritif as conversations linger long after golden hour fades.

Maison Perrier x Rent the Runway French Girl Inspiration: Flea Market Mix timeless staples with chic accessories: a striped knit dress, an elevated denim jacket, and a woven market tote create that collected-over-time look Parisians do so well. Pair it all with the sophisticated taste of Maison Perrier and spend the afternoon wandering antique stalls and hunting for treasure.