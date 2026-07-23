Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, and Callum Turner are some of the biggest names around right now and they're finally coming together for a brand new movie called Rosebush Pruning. The new film, which hits theaters July 24 thanks to Mubi, is based on the 1965 Italian movie Fists in the Pocket, a dark satire about "family and social values," according to Variety. Keough and Turner replace Kristen Stewart and Josh O'Connor, respectively, who were originally attached to star.



"I’m so excited to bring this audacious and delicious script to life, which challenges our notions of the traditional family and the patriarchy, with this brilliant ensemble of actors who I have long admired,” director Karim Aïnouz told the publication.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rosebush Pruning, starring Riley Keough, Callum Turner, and Elle Fanning.

What is the movie Rosebush Pruning about? Rosebush Pruning follows a super rich American family who's relocated to live alone in Spain. After the mysterious death of their mother, the oldest brother (Jamie Bell) decides to move in with his new girlfriend instead (Elle Fanning). So the rest of his adult siblings decide to do whatever it takes to keep him at home. The insane family dynamics feel like Knives Out on steroids...

Who's in the Rosebush Pruning cast with Elle Fanning? Mubi The cast of Rosebush Pruning has some of the coolest names around. The movie stars Elle Fanning, Callum Turner, Riley Keough, Pamela Anderson, Jamie Bell, Lukas Gage, Tracy Letts, and Elena Anaya. “When we started casting, I have to tell you that I did talk to other actors, and everybody was really excited," director Karim Aïnouz told Variety. "And then when they read the script, they were like, ‘Oh, I’m not sure.' Ultimately, I was really interested in actors who were not judging these characters.”

Where can I watch the Rosebush Pruning movie? Mubi The movie hits theaters on July 24, 2026, making it one of the new summer movies you simply can't miss.

Where did they film Rosebush Pruning? Mubi Rosebush Pruning filmed in Catalonia, Spain, so this is definitely sure to be one very beautiful movie. The cast filmed for seven and a half weeks after two weeks of rehearsal.

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This post has been updated.