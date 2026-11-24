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Thigh Society
Barely-there slip shorts are our favorite new accessory this season.
The Secret Layer That Makes Your Holiday ‘Fits Feel So Comfortable
Thigh Society
By Brit + CoNov 24, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio
Recommended for you
Dressing for the holidays can bring out our boldest fashion instincts. The flirty velvet midi, the slinky satin skirt, the knit dress that works just as well at the office party as it does at mom’s house on Christmas Eve. Then, somewhere between the first hour and the third, you feel that familiar friction: thigh chafe.
We’ve all been there, it’s so common, but really you need the right layer underneath. Meet Thigh Society, our favorite new accessory this season. It’s a lightweight 2-in-1 underwear and shorts with more than 24,000+ 5-star reviews — for good reason.
Thigh Society
‘Chafewear’ for everyday
If you’ve ever pulled on shapewear just to get through a long night in a dress, you know the trade-off: it solves one problem and creates a few more. Thigh Society slip shorts take a different approach. A breathable, barely-there base layer you can wear under dresses, skirts, and fitted pants, from fall layering to holiday parties — no sweat marks, panty lines, or constant shifting.
Thigh Society
Meet ‘The Cooling’
Thigh Society’s The Cooling is ultra-lightweight and seamless, the kind of silky fabric you forget you’re wearing while it quietly makes the whole outfit work. Bonus: it helps wick moisture and is designed to stay in place, so it glides under dresses, skirts, and fitted pants without adding bulk.
Your dress drapes the way it’s supposed to; your skirt moves with you instead of clinging; and you can get through a crowded holiday party, long dinner, or night on the dance floor comfortably!
Thigh Society
Capris for colder days
As the temperature drops, coverage matters in a different way. The Cooling 17" and The Cooling 21" (aka The Cooling Capri) offer the same silky, second-skin feel in longer lengths. They add extra coverage under pants and make an easy footless tights alternative for fall and holiday outfits. Pair the Capri with a midi skirt and ankle boots, or slip the 17" under wide-leg trousers for a smooth layer on a long day.
Thigh Society
Made for every body
Thigh Society slip shorts are available in XS–6XL and are fit-graded across the full size range, not just a single sample size, because comfort shouldn’t depend on which size you wear. The 4X fit has had the same attention as the fit in a size small.
Thigh Society
New: WhispAir Cooling underwear
If you love the feel of The Cooling, the brand’s new WhispAir Cooling underwear brings the same comfort-first approach to the layer you’ll want to wear every day.
This season, wear the dress, the skirt, or the fitted pants you’ve been eyeing, and let the layer underneath do its job without you ever noticing. Find your size and explore the full lineup at Thigh Society.
editecom fashion holiday fashion holiday parties sponsored underwear
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