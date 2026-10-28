If you've been feeling absolutely distraught since the end of The Gilded Age season 3 — where the fate of Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George's (Morgan Spector) relationship was left up the air while Peggy (Denée Benton) got engaged to Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) — then you're definitely not alone. I have been beside myself waiting for new episodes to air so we can find out exactly what happens to our favorite New Yorkers.

Because one thing is for sure: The Gilded Age never leaves us wanting when it comes to drama. We can always count on creator Julian Fellows to deliver.

Here's the latest update on The Gilded Age season 4 before it comes to HBO, and a new look at the cast!

Is Gilded Age returning in 2026? Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO Yes, The Gilded Age season 4 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on November 1, 2026. That means we have just over three weeks until we'll see the Russell and van Rhijn families again! Until then, you can rewatch seasons 1-3 on HBO Max as many times as you want.

Who's in The Gilded Age season 4 cast? HBO The Gilded Age has an incredible cast as it juggles multiple plot lines, families, and stories all at once. The brand new Gilded Age poster tells us quite a bit about where we find our characters. All of the outfits are in bold but muted colors, with plenty of textures, silhouettes, and details on the clothing. The Russells and van Rhijns are sophisticated and are still at the top of Society, but they're also keeping their boldness, especially when they go head-to-head. The outfits are reserved but they're not boring. And that makes sense if you ask me because nobody on this show is hiding. In the new episodes, we're sure to see: Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

as Marian Brook Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

as Peggy Scott Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

as Bertha Russell Morgan Spector as George Russell

as George Russell Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

as Agnes Van Rhijn Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

as Ada Brook Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

as Gladys Russell Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

as Larry Russell Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

as Oscar van Rhijn Taylor Richardson as Bridget

as Bridget Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland Brian Stokes Mitchell as Reverend Frederick Kirkland

as Reverend Frederick Kirkland Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland

as Dr. William Kirkland Merritt Wever as Monica O'Brien

as Monica O'Brien Bill Camp as J.P. Morgan

as J.P. Morgan Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown

as Mrs. Ernestine Brown LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

What is The Gilded Age season 4 about? Karolina Wojtasik/HBO We know that The Gilded Age season 4 plot will see Bertha (Carrie Coon) reeling from the fallout of her work in season 3 — and its affect on her family and Society at large. Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) is looking to regain her position in Society while Marian (Louisa Jacobson) sets out for a new adventure. Peggy (Denée Benton) also has to face challenges as she tries to get her future in-laws to accept her. Easier said than done... Donna Murphy teased season 4 will open after a time jump. "And here we go! 1st fitting for Lina Astor for Season 4 of @gildedagehbo," she said on Instagram. "Corset & boots laced up, & happy to be stepping into 1886." Season 3 opened in 1884 so it appears the beginning of the fourth season could open after our characters have quite a bit of distance from last year's cliffhanger.

How many episodes are in The Gilded Age season 4? HBO The senior season of The Gilded Age will have eight episodes total, which means we'll have 8 weeks of period drama goodness right through the holidays. Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on HBO November 1, 2026

premieres on HBO November 1, 2026 Season 4, Episode 2 premieres on HBO November 8, 2026

premieres on HBO November 8, 2026 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres on HBO November 15, 2026

premieres on HBO November 15, 2026 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres on HBO November 22, 2026

premieres on HBO November 22, 2026 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on HBO November 29, 2026

premieres on HBO November 29, 2026 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres on HBO December 6, 2026

premieres on HBO December 6, 2026 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres on HBO December 13, 2026

premieres on HBO December 13, 2026 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres on HBO December 20, 2026

Where can I watch The Gilded Age season 4 trailer? Barbra Nitke / HBO Well lucky for you, we've been very dedicated to covering The Gilded Age, so you can watch the season 4 trailer on our page!

Excited for The Gilded Age season 4? Check out The 21 Best New Shows to Watch This Year 2026 next for more recommendations!

This post has been updated.