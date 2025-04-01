Spring is here, and it's time to swap out winter comfort foods for fresh, nourishing meals that make the most of the season’s best produce. But let’s be real — we need recipes that are as quick and easy as they are delicious and satisfying.

We’ve got you covered with 15-minute recipes to shake up your weekly rotation. Featuring Perdue® Fresh Cuts No Antibiotics Ever chicken and its convenient pan-ready packaging (read: no cutting board needed), these meals keep cleanup to a minimum while maximizing flavor.

Healthy Spring Roll Chicken Bowls

Zesty Chicken Skewers over Spring Salad

Sheet-Pan Chicken Tacos with Spring Veggies

Nicole Hill Gerulat Healthy Spring Roll Chicken Bowls Serves 4 Switch things up for dinner with a deconstructed spring roll bowl — tender grilled chicken, crisp fresh veggies, and a generous drizzle of your favorite peanut sauce for a flavorful, fuss-free twist!

Nicole Hill Gerulat Ingredients: 4 ounces vermicelli rice noodles, cook according to pkg directions

1/2 pkg Perdue® Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Strips

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/2 head of green cabbage, sliced

1 carrot, julienned

2 small cucumbers, thinly sliced

1/2 mango, cubed

1 pkg mung beans

1 avocado, sliced

1 spring onion, sliced

1/3 roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

Optional herbs: cilantro, mint, thai basil

1 lime, cut in wedges

Hot sauce

Nicole Hill Gerulat Directions: 1. In a medium bowl, combine 3/4 cup peanut sauce (thin with a little water if too thick) and chicken breast strips to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 2. On a grill pan or sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering. With tongs, remove the chicken from the marinade and place directly onto pan in one layer. If the pan isn’t large enough, make in batches. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, not moving or flipping until well browned. Chicken is ready when an insta-read thermometer reads chicken at 165℉.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 4. Transfer grilled chicken to plate to rest while you assemble the bowls.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 5. To assemble bowls, equally divide the rice noodles into four bowls, top with cabbage, carrot, cucumbers, mango, mung beans and avocado. 6. Add sliced chicken with any reserved juices, and top with spring onions, peanuts and herbs. 7. Drizzle with peanut sauce (thin with a little water if too thick). Serve with lime wedges and favorite hot sauce.

Nicole Hill Gerulat Zesty Chicken Skewers over Spring Salad Serves 4 Chicken makes everything better — especially when it’s grilled to perfection and tossed into this vibrant citrus-kissed salad. Packed with spring peas, crisp asparagus, watermelon radishes, and fresh greens, it’s the perfect way to kick off a healthy spring!

Nicole Hill Gerulat Ingredients: 1 jar Italian or citrus dressing

1 pkg Perdue® Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Diced

Salt & pepper

1 pkg spring lettuces

1/4 radicchio head, torn in pieces

1 pkg pea shoots, optional

1/2 cup snow peas

1 watermelon radish or 1/2 bunch radishes, thinly sliced

1 carrot, shaved

2 asparagus spears, shaved

2 asparagus spears, 1/2” slices

1 pkg micro greens, optional

Goat cheese

Nicole Hill Gerulat Directions: 1. Soak wooden skewers in water until chicken has finished marinating. 2. In a medium bowl, combine 3/4 cup Italian dressing and diced chicken breast to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Skewer 4-5 pieces of chicken onto each skewer.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 3. On a grill pan or sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering. Place skewers directly onto pan in one layer, in multiple batches. Season with salt and pepper. 4. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, not moving or flipping until well browned. Chicken is ready when an insta-read thermometer reads chicken at 165℉.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 5. Transfer grilled chicken skewers to plate to rest while you assemble the salad. 6. To assemble salad, layer each plate with lettuces, pea shoots, snow peas, radishes, carrot, asparagus and top with micro greens, freshly cracked pepper and goat cheese. Drizzle your favorite Italian or citrus dressing and enjoy!

Sheet-Pan Chicken Tacos with Spring Veggies Serves 4 Let everyone load up their tacos with their favorite toppings for an easy, fun, and flavor-packed way to celebrate Taco Tuesday — or any day! Bake your chicken and veggies in just 15 minutes, thanks to Perdue® Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Strips that are already pre-cut for you.

Nicole Hill Gerulat Ingredients: 1 tablespoons taco seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 pkg Perdue® Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Strips

Chicken Breast Strips 1/4 head of cauliflower, small florets

Bunch of radishes, trimmed & quartered

Salt & pepper

Flour or corn tacos, grilled or warmed

1/4 head of red cabbage, thinly sliced

Pickled red onions

1 avocado, sliced

Cotija

1/4 cup Mexican Crema, or sour cream

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Nicole Hill Gerulat Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a medium bowl, combine taco seasoning, olive oil and chicken and toss to coat. On a greased (or parchment-lined) sheet pan, arrange chicken and veggies into one layer. Season liberally with salt and fresh pepper. 2. Bake for 15 minutes. Halfway through, flip the chicken. Chicken is ready when an insta-read thermometer reads chicken at 165ºF. Set aside while preparing the tacos.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 3. To assemble the tacos, layer tortillas with cabbage, chicken, roasted vegetables, red onions, avocado and cotija and top with crema and cilantro.