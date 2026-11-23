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From baby essentials to sanity savers.
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For New Parents (And Their Little Ones)
Brit + Co
By Theresa GonzalezNov 23, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
See Full Bio
Recommended for you
New parents don’t need another stuffed animal or baby blanket (I received three blankies, and only the handmade one stuck). Between the 3 a.m. feedings, the endless laundry, and the “wait, when did I last eat?” moments, what they really need is a little help and a lot of love. Thoughtful gifts do both.
Whether you’re shopping for a baby shower, wrapping something up for their first holiday season as a family, or just want to show up for a friend who’s deep in the newborn trenches, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up 14 gifts that make life sweeter for everyone in the house. There are dreamy bath bundles that turn tub time into a calming ritual for baby, and prepared meal deliveries that mean nobody has to think about dinner. We also didn’t forget the grown-ups, because Mom and Dad deserve some TLC too, so you’ll find self-care picks that remind them they’re people, not just parents.
Keep scrolling for the top gifts new parents will need and want.
Angelcare
Angelcare Baby Bath Gift Set
That first bath with baby can feel nerve-wracking, and the Angelcare Baby Bath Gift Set from Amazon makes it a lot easier and more enjoyable for new parents. The soft-touch bath support cradles their newborn and warms quickly to the water, plus its mesh design drains and dries fast. The bath rinser sends water away from baby’s face for tear-free hair washing, and its rain-shower and removable lid give parents flexibility to control the water flow from the newborn stage through the toddler years. To finish, the 100% cotton muslin hooded towel keeps baby warm and cozy after the bath. The bath support comes in gray, aqua or pink, and the bundle makes a sweet, practical gift for new parents, whether it’s under the tree or at a baby shower.
Etsy
Linen Childhood Memory Book: Birth through 18 Keepsake Journal
Keep track of every giggle, milestone, and first-day-of-school photo without the clutter. Wrapped in a chic linen cloth with gold foil detailing and a flat-lay spine, this gorgeous keepsake journal features guided prompts that take parents all the way from birth through age 18. It’s the ultimate sentimental baby shower or holiday gift they’ll actually fill out.
Boll & Branch
His & Hers Dream Robe Gift Bundle
Available in six dreamy colors, this unisex robe is made from the same cloud-like fabric as Boll & Branch's bestselling Dream Bed Blanket. Made with four lightweight layers of ultra-fine organic cotton, each piece is pre-shrunk for natural folds, a distinct texture, and a supple stretch. Finished with a natural enzyme wash, this cozy robe feels luxuriously soft from the first wear, making it a self care essential they'll love wrapping up in day and night.
Etsy
Smells Like You're Going To Be Amazing Parents Candle
New parent imposter syndrome is real, y'all. Send them a little instant confidence boost with this cozy, heartwarming candle that reassures them with the sweetest message: "You're going to be amazing!" It makes a great stocking stuffer too!
Goldbelly
"New Parents Bundle" Chocolate Lovers Cookie + Coffee Assortment
Sleep-deprived mornings call for serious reinforcements. Curated by Levain Bakery founders Pam Weekes and Connie MacDonald, this decadent gift box packs four massive, nut-free cookies (an equal mix of Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip) alongside a bag of Canyon Coffee's bold Levain Blend with rich notes of brown sugar and cocoa. As a bonus, it even comes with an adorable onesie fitting babies up to 12 months.
Hatch Restore 3 Smart Sleep Assistant
Hatch
For sleep-deprived parents, a good night's rest is the ultimate luxury. This all-in-one smart sleep assistant combines a soft reading light, soothing sounds and sleep routines, a custom alarm, and a handy companion app to help exhausted moms and dads fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling human again.
William Sonoma
William Sonoma Five Days of Entrées
New parents are entirely focused on feeding a tiny human and usually forget to feed themselves. Sourced from Portland’s famed Elephants Delicatessen, this comforting five-day feast includes delicious dinners like Lasagna Bolognese, Angus Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, and Zuni Stew. They just pop them in the oven for a zero-effort, incredibly satisfying meal.
Little Manta
Little Manta Pastel Baby Lounger Nest
Recommended by pediatric sleep specialists, this breathable double-gauze cotton lounger features raised edges designed to mimic the secure feeling of being held. Sized perfectly for newborns up to 12 months, it features a removable, machine-washable cover because well spit-up happens.
Anthropologie
Bombas Sunday Novelty Sherpa Fleece Slippers
Sherpa fleece-lined house slippers make 3:00 AM nursery trips feel a little cozier and softer. Everyone on your list will want a pair of these!
Little Lamb Kind
Tummy Time Baguette
Make tummy time deliciously fun. Little ones will love practicing their rolling and crawling on top of this slightly weighted baguette pillow. Packed with sensory beads and ribbons to attach to cribs or playpens, it doubles as a adorable cuddle buddy or a playful toy for the playroom as they grow.
H&M
H&M 2-Piece Cotton Set
Elevated loungewear is a must—even for the tiny set. Part of the H&M Adorables collection, this high-comfort cotton set pairs a cozy sweatshirt hoodie (complete with a playful pompom hood and short button placket) with ribbed leggings featuring an adjustable waistband. It's designed to be thicker and more durable without sacrificing an ounce of softness.
Newton Baby
Newton Baby Compact Travel Crib
For the parents who love to travel, this lightweight travel crib is durable and designed to set up in seconds. With ultra-breathable mesh walls, a floor-level mattress design, and a side-zip door, it's an absolute game-changer for hotel stays, road trips, and weekend visits to grandma's house.
EZ PZ
EZ PZ First Foods Set
When 4 to 6 months roll around, the messy adventure of solid foods begins. These wildly popular anti-tipping, easy-to-clean silicone bowls and utensils turn high-chair chaos into a fun, low-stress milestone for both kids and parents.
H&M
H&M 6-Piece Bodysuit and Pants Set
Set in super-soft cotton jersey, this 3-Piece Cotton Jersey Set gives you the ultimate value with three pieces in one: a long-sleeved wrapover bodysuit featuring easy-change snap fasteners and gathered leg openings for a superior diaper fit, plus three pairs of matching pants with cozy foldover waistbands and cuffs. Best of all, it's available in nine gorgeous colorways so you can choose the perfect set for their aesthetic.
Find more holiday gift ideas on our Pinterest page.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
goods holiday holiday gift ideas holiday gifts holiday shopping new moms new parents parenting sponsored gifts
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