Huge news for BritBox and Jane Austen fans: on the heels of The Other Bennet Sister, we're getting a brand new TV show inspired by Persuasion. The Other Elliot Sister is coming to BritBox soon and will follow another overlooked sister in the Jane Austen universe as the next installment of the brand new Austen Untold anthology franchise series. Think American Horror Story, but less horror and much more romance. Sign me up!

Here's everything we know about The Other Elliot Sister, coming to BritBox soon.

'The Other Elliot Sister' is the next 'Austen Untold' BritBox show. The Other Elliot Sister is the next TV show from Austen Untold, which will adapt different novels from Jane Austen in a way that you've never seen. The franchise will tell stories "told through the perspectives of overlooked and underexplored characters." Just like The Other Bennet Sister, the new series will have 10 30-minute episodes that follow Elizabeth Elliot, the oldest sister in Persuasion. The series will start filming in 2027, which means we can expect new episodes in 2028!

And it returns to the world of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'. Amazon Persuasion follows 27-year-old Anne Elliot eight years after she ended her engagement to Captain Frederick Wentworth. Neither of them ever quite recovered from the breakup, especially because Anne didn't actually want to end it, but had been persuaded by her family. This is without a doubt the most romantic of Jane Austen's books to me. There were a few lines I had to stop reading, set the book down, and take a deep breath. I'm not even kidding! And since we all know that The Other Bennet Sister was incredibly romantic, I can only imagine how swoon-worthy this new show will be. “With Austen Untold, we're investing in bold reimaginings centered on the overlooked figures whose complexity and emotional journeys have often remained in the background of Austen’s stories," Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios says in a press release. "We're delighted to welcome The Other Elliot Sister as our next commission and to continue our partnership with Bad Wolf and the BBC to bring Elizabeth Elliot’s story to audiences.”

Are you excited for this new BritBox show? Check out Your Guide to BritBox's 'The Other Bennet Sister' Christmas Special Cast, Plot, Release Date for more!