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Your Guide to BritBox's 'The Other Bennet Sister' Christmas Special Cast, Plot, Release Date
BritBox
By Chloe WilliamsNov 17, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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You Missed This Major Detail in 'The Other Bennet Sister'
The Other Bennet Sister took the internet by storm when it dropped in May 2026, and after 10 episodes of unbelievable yearning, hilarious boating accidents, and self-discovery, Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) and Tom Ryder (Dónal Finn) are returning as newlyweds in a brand new Christmas special.
If you're a 90s or 00s baby like me, then you know how much of a lost art the Christmas special is. Holiday episodes (or any themed episodes, TBH) were one of my favorite things about TV growing up because you get to see your favorite characters in all different seasons and situations. It's almost like dating. (Kidding...or am I?)
Here's your first look at The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special, coming to BritBox soon.
Is there a trailer for The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special?
Yes, we finally got our first trailer! We see Mary trying to figure out her new role as a wife, as well as Caroline Bingley struggling in her marriage to Ryder. It looks like season 1 of the show was only the beginning of these characters' adventures and I can't wait to see more.
Where can I watch The Other Bennet Sister?
BritBox
The Other Bennet Sister is on BritBox now, and the new special is coming to BritBox this Christmas! We don't have an official release date quite yet but we'll be able to press play at the end of 2026.
Your First Look at Ella Bruccoleri and Dónal Finn in 'The Other Bennet Sister' Christmas special
Bad Wolf/ James Pardon, Courtesy of BritBox
I love everything about this first look at our favorite period drama couple. Obviously they're finally in love and in a relationship, but there's so much we can infer from Mary's costume alone.
We saw her slowly grow into herself through the original The Other Bennet Sister, and so her wearing bright colors in the Christmas Special feels like she's become even more herself, especially since she's added multiple textures and patterns in addition to the multiple bright colors. But it also tells me she's grown because her outfit is a little more elevated than what we saw in the original series, especially compared to the outfit with the same exact colors. I'm obsessed!
What is The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special about?
BritBox
Mary and Tom are finally married and happy after so many months of miscommunicaton, yearning, and wondering whether their feelings were reciprocated. But while the original series saw Mary figure out who she was and grow into herself, this new Christmas special has Mary embarking on a brand new adventure, and figuring out her new role as a wife.
Who's in The Other Bennet Sister cast with Ella Bruccoleri?
BritBox
The Other Bennet Sister cast for the Christmas special features the return of your favorite stars from the original series, in addition to newcomer Nerys Amber-Stocks as Lucy. We'll see:
- Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet
- Ruth Jones as Mrs. Bennet
- Indira Varma as Mrs. Gardiner
- Richard Coyle as Mr. Gardiner
- Laurie Davidson as Mr. Ryder
- Dónal Finn as Mr. Hayward
- Varada Sethu as Ann Baxter
- Aaron Gill as John Sparrow
- Maddie Close as Jane Bennet Bingley
- Poppy Gilbert as Lizzie Bennet Darcy
- Molly Wright as Kitty Bennet Buncock
- Grace Hogg-Robinson as Lydia Bennet Wickham
- Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley
- Anna Fenton-Garvey as Charlotte Lucas Collins
How many episodes are there of The Other Bennet Sister?
BritBox
The Other Bennet Sister season 1 has 10 30-minute episodes total, and the new Christmas special will have three 30-minute episodes!
Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell wrote nine of the ten original episodes, and she's penned all three of the new episodes! Director Asim Abbasi is back behind the camera.
Are you excited for The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on your favorite period dramas!
This post has been updated.
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