Search & Section Navigation

Sign In

Shopping

Style NewsTrends & InspoShoes & AccessoriesBest Beauty ProductsHome DecorGift Guides

Self Care

Beauty & Skincare NailsHairMakeupHealthOrganization & CleaningFinancial WellnessA Better Work LifeCreativity & DIY

Celebrity

Celeb StyleRed Carpet Celebrity Couples

Entertainment

TV ShowsMoviesBooksMusic

HOROSCOPES

HoroscopesAsk An AstrologerZodiac Signs

Food

Food News & Menu UpdatesRecipesHealthy EatingAppetizersDessertsCocktails

More

TravelHolidaysRelationships & ParentingGamesBrit + Co PicksSelfmadeDIY ClassesDIY GuidesVideos

Shopping

Self-Care

Celebrity

Entertainment

Horoscopes

Food

Travel

Holidays

Relationships & Parenting

Games

Brit + Co Picks

Selfmade

DIY Classes

DIY Guides

Videos

AboutPressAdvertise With UsClassesCareersContactDo Not Sell My Info

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT+CO

GIVE IT TO ME!

Your Guide to BritBox's 'The Other Bennet Sister' Christmas Special Cast, Plot, Release Date

BritBox

By Chloe Williams​Nov 17, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio

Follow:

Recommended for you

The Other Bennet Sister took the internet by storm when it dropped in May 2026, and after 10 episodes of unbelievable yearning, hilarious boating accidents, and self-discovery, Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) and Tom Ryder (Dónal Finn) are returning as newlyweds in a brand new Christmas special.

If you're a 90s or 00s baby like me, then you know how much of a lost art the Christmas special is. Holiday episodes (or any themed episodes, TBH) were one of my favorite things about TV growing up because you get to see your favorite characters in all different seasons and situations. It's almost like dating. (Kidding...or am I?)

Here's your first look at The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special, coming to BritBox soon.

Is there a trailer for The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special?

Yes, we finally got our first trailer! We see Mary trying to figure out her new role as a wife, as well as Caroline Bingley struggling in her marriage to Ryder. It looks like season 1 of the show was only the beginning of these characters' adventures and I can't wait to see more.

Where can I watch The Other Bennet Sister?

BritBox

The Other Bennet Sister is on BritBox now, and the new special is coming to BritBox this Christmas! We don't have an official release date quite yet but we'll be able to press play at the end of 2026.

Your First Look at Ella Bruccoleri and Dónal Finn in 'The Other Bennet Sister' Christmas special

Bad Wolf/ James Pardon, Courtesy of BritBox

I love everything about this first look at our favorite period drama couple. Obviously they're finally in love and in a relationship, but there's so much we can infer from Mary's costume alone.

We saw her slowly grow into herself through the original The Other Bennet Sister, and so her wearing bright colors in the Christmas Special feels like she's become even more herself, especially since she's added multiple textures and patterns in addition to the multiple bright colors. But it also tells me she's grown because her outfit is a little more elevated than what we saw in the original series, especially compared to the outfit with the same exact colors. I'm obsessed!

What is The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special about?

BritBox

Mary and Tom are finally married and happy after so many months of miscommunicaton, yearning, and wondering whether their feelings were reciprocated. But while the original series saw Mary figure out who she was and grow into herself, this new Christmas special has Mary embarking on a brand new adventure, and figuring out her new role as a wife.

Who's in The Other Bennet Sister cast with Ella Bruccoleri?

BritBox

The Other Bennet Sister cast for the Christmas special features the return of your favorite stars from the original series, in addition to newcomer Nerys Amber-Stocks as Lucy. We'll see:

Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet

as Mary Bennet Ruth Jones as Mrs. Bennet

as Mrs. Bennet Indira Varma as Mrs. Gardiner

as Mrs. Gardiner Richard Coyle as Mr. Gardiner

as Mr. Gardiner Laurie Davidson as Mr. Ryder

as Mr. Ryder Dónal Finn as Mr. Hayward

as Mr. Hayward Varada Sethu as Ann Baxter

as Ann Baxter Aaron Gill as John Sparrow

as John Sparrow Maddie Close as Jane Bennet Bingley

as Jane Bennet Bingley Poppy Gilbert as Lizzie Bennet Darcy

as Lizzie Bennet Darcy Molly Wright as Kitty Bennet Buncock

as Kitty Bennet Buncock Grace Hogg-Robinson as Lydia Bennet Wickham

as Lydia Bennet Wickham Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley

as Caroline Bingley Anna Fenton-Garvey as Charlotte Lucas Collins

How many episodes are there of The Other Bennet Sister?

BritBox

The Other Bennet Sister season 1 has 10 30-minute episodes total, and the new Christmas special will have three 30-minute episodes!

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell wrote nine of the ten original episodes, and she's penned all three of the new episodes! Director Asim Abbasi is back behind the camera.

Are you excited for The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on your favorite period dramas!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentbritboxtv

The Latest

Sponsored

Theresa Gonzalez

Aug 26, 2022

Fashion

Theresa Gonzalez

Nov 10, 2026

Parenting

Theresa Gonzalez

Apr 13, 2026

Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Brit + Co

Nov 05, 2026

Astrology

Theresa Gonzalez

Feb 05, 2026

Make Your Inbox Your Happy Place

Get freebies, inspo, & more delivered to you.

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss out!

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

The Top 5

Nov 15, 2026

Nov 12, 2026

Nov 14, 2026

Nov 13, 2026

Nov 10, 2026

Discover More

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit

Explore 120+ Creative Courses in our All-Access Pass or feed your creativity with 45+ B+C Baking + Cooking Bundle . Visit

More For You

test var 2026-09-18

Roku

Chloe Williams​

Oct 20, 2026

When it comes to the best holiday romance movies, there simply has to be something a little wacky for it to really feel magical. I mean, what is holiday magic without some suspension of disbelief?! In Roku's new movie The Holiday Spark, we see a firefighter and a children's book illustrator fall for each other after an unexpected meet cute...but when push comes to shove, they have to decide if ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Getty

Theresa Gonzalez

Aug 21, 2026

Every entrepreneur has a moment when a side project becomes something bigger — a spark that turns curiosity into a real business. Propel Stories, a new Brit + Co and Verizon Small Business Digital Ready series, celebrates those turning points. We're spotlighting women who are building modern, digital-first businesses while navigating the realities of growth, funding, and wearing a ton of ... Keep reading

Lily Craigen/Sally Flegg, Courtesy of Netflix; Amazon

Chloe Williams​

Sep 28, 2026

Netflix is finally adapting one of the OG BookTok favorite hockey romance shows: Icebreaker. It's no surprise that with the success of Off-Campus and Heated Rivalry, TV fans are clamoring for more hockey romance shows.The story follows Anastasia Allen, who's a competitive figure skater determined to become an Olympic champion. But everything changes when she's faced with sharing her ice time with ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

HBO

Chloe Williams​

Oct 28, 2026

If you've been feeling absolutely distraught since the end of The Gilded Age season 3 — where the fate of Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George's (Morgan Spector) relationship was left up the air while Peggy (Denée Benton) got engaged to Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) — then you're definitely not alone. I have been beside myself waiting for new episodes to air so we can find out exactly what ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon

Bre Avery

Oct 19, 2026

Some of my favorite books of all time fall into the “cottagecore” category. Reading, by nature, is one of the most cottagecore activities you can engage in, since it embodies the art of slow living. Additionally, immersing yourself in a book is extremely beneficial for your mental health, with studies showing that reading can lower your stress levels by as much as 68%. And isn’t that what the ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

See More

How To Make Your Home Smell Like A Five-Star Hotel

Aura House

Brit + Co

Nov 05, 2026

Scent is so closely tied to memory that a single whiff can take you right back to that dream vacation. So why not make your home feel like your favorite getaway? The Aura House collection is a great place to start. Every nontoxic fragrance is expertly crafted and inspired by iconic hotels and destinations around the world. Bestsellers Collins, Coast and Dubai each capture a very different kind of ... Keep reading

Most Popular

A Better Work Life

Theresa Gonzalez

May 25, 2023

Beauty & Skin Care

Brit + Co

Oct 21, 2026

Creativity & DIY

Irene Lee

Dec 13, 2016

Style & Shopping

Irene Lee

Nov 15, 2016

Sponsored

Brit Morin

Anjelika Temple

Mar 06, 2020

About

Press

Advertise With Us

Classes

Careers

Contact

Do Not Sell My Info

©2026 Brit Media, Inc. All rights reserved.Terms of Service·Privacy Policy·Archives· Change Privacy Settings

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT + CO