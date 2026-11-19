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Here's how to do solo holidays right.

9 Cozy Ways To Romanticize A Solo Thanksgiving

Brit + Co

By Alison IvesNov 19, 2026

Alison Ives

VP, Content and Creative

Alison Ives is the former VP of Content at Brit + Co. She contributes features about hidden gem travel destinations, home decor hacks, buzzy new book releases, and trending news. She served as the executive podcast producer of several Brit + Co shows like Teach Me Something New and First In Line with Brit Morin. With 10+ years of writing and editing expertise, she oversaw the editorial calendar, affiliate and brand partnerships, social and email marketing, and hiring and intern staffing programs.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina's journalism program, Alison has previously held roles as the Editorial Director at Girlboss and Fashion Editor at Refinery29. She's regularly contributed bylines to Refinery29, Vice, NYLON, Girlboss, and more. Alison is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Full Bio

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As someone who lives across the country from most of their loved ones, I know firsthand the range of emotions that can arise thinking about Thanksgiving — and how it's going to feel wholly different from years past. The decision not to travel home for the holidays was a difficult one, thanks to ever-rising flight prices. Average prices for domestic and international flights over Thanksgiving are up 31% year over year to a 10-year high. Looks like I'm flying solo this season.

I know we all feel the growing pressure of rising costs, but why spend the holiday wallowing over missed flights? Thanksgiving is all about practicing gratitude, which you can still do no matter the circumstance. Plus, spending it alone also eliminates the chance of Grandma No-Filter asking why you don't have any kids yet, and you also won't get roped into making any embarrassing family TikToks. (Thankful for that. Phew!)

Despite less than ideal circumstances, we should all feel determined to make this year's celebrations as festive and cheery as possible. For one, we could all use the escapism, and two, this could be the perfect excuse to kick any traditions you don't love and cultivate a celebration that is tailor-made to you.

See our creative ways for jazzing up your own solo Thanksgiving, ahead.

Your menu, your rules.

30 Easy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes That Will Steal the Spotlight

Half Baked Harvest

If the thought of cooking a raw turkey grosses you out, no problemo! Why spend hours cheffing it up if you're not excited about your meal plan, anyway? Our advice: don't be afraid to skip straight to the Thanksgiving side dishes, or use this opportunity to test out a totally new recipe.

Fall-ify your home.

Randalee Rubio

Bring on the decor! Go all out with plaid pillows, scented candles and elegant tablescape pieces. This time is all yours to create the ultimate shrine to sweater weather. Heck, now could even be the perfect time to start that fire pit space you've been dreaming about.

Zoom in your guests.

Mikhail Nilov

We'll give you a pass on bringing technology to the table this year so you can coordinate across time zones to have your friends and fam join you for dinner. If you have multiple social groups to account for, relish in being able to "attend" several celebrations without even leaving the couch. As an added bonus, if any family member starts talking politics, don't forget you can always smash that *mute* button!

Marathon your favorite Thanksgiving classics.

Image via NBC

Behold, a very special treat in which you have full control of the remote this year. Not interested in the Turkey Day football matchups? Turn on the Friends classic, "The One With All The Thanksgivings," or Gossip Girl's "Blair Waldorf Must Pie!" episodes for some major nostalgia and laughs. Can't land on what to watch? Let us decide for you.

Make your own Turkey Trot.

Photo by SHVETSproduction / PEXELS

Okay, maybe running a 5K at the crack of dawn isn't your dream way to spend the holiday. But use your off-the-clock time to go for a walk and get your heart rate up, or try a new workout video. Pre-meal Yoga by Adriene, anyone?

Volunteer your time.

Julia M Cameron

There's no shortage of organizations or volunteer efforts that could use your support this year. If you're not sure how to get started, VolunteerMatch helps connect you to opportunities close to your zip code.

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

Antoni Shkraba / PEXELS

Beat the Black Friday rush and blast of Cyber Monday orders! It'll feel good to get some retail therapy in at the mall, or browse for gifts a little online while you cook. We've got plenty of gift guides to help you get started featuring self care gifts and early Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Carve out time for gratitude.

Darina Belonogova

Not only is an attitude of gratitude proven to boost your mood, but a simple 'thank you' can go a long way in lifting someone else up. Write a few thank you notes to mail out the good old-fashioned way, jot down what you're grateful for in your journal, and say thank you to those you encounter throughout the day, be it your neighbor, delivery driver, or grocery store cashier.

Dedicate the day to self care.

Photo by KoolShooters / PEXELS

If you've amassed a pile of new books you've been wanting to read for months, or are in the mood for DIY mani-pedis and face masks, do it up! Spend the day luxuriating in some uninterrupted you-time, even if that's doing absolutely nothing except sleeping late, ordering in, and taking a nap! Do whatever your heart desires to rest up from this wild year.

What ways are you making Thanksgiving special this year? Drop us a comment on our Instagram!

This article has been updated.

thanksgiving ideasthanksgiving decorrecipesholidaysthanksgiving recipesthanksgiving

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