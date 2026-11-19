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You CANNOT miss this one.

'The Comeback King' Trailer: Madelyn Cline & Glen Powell Sing It Out in Hilarious New Comedy

Universal Pictures

By Chloe Williams​Nov 19, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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We finally have a first look at Glen Powell's new movie The Comeback King. Madelyn Cline just wrapped the fifth and final season of Outer Banks on Netflix, but even though she's retired Sarah Cameron's bikinis, the actress isn't going anywhere. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star is in Judd Apatow's brand new comedy at Universal Pictures (the same studio that gave us the gift that is Twisters, so I'm sure this movie will be just as incredible). Here's what we know.

Keep reading for the latest update on Madelyn Cline and Glen Powell's new movie The Comeback King.

What is the movie Comeback King about?

Written by Judd Apatow and Glenn Powell, The Comeback King follows country star Aubrey (Glen Powell) who gets his heart broken when his popstar girlfriend Missy (Madelyn Cline) cheats on him...then tells the whole world he's the cheater. His whole career is basically on fire so he decides to go back to school, where he meets Sam (Cristin Milioti) and Jeff (Li Jin Hao), who change his life for the better.

Where can I watch The Comeback King?

Universal Pictures

The movie hits theaters February 5, 2027.

Who's in The Comeback King Cast with Madelyn Cline and Glen Powell?

Kevin Winter/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Comeback King cast is literally one of the craziest casts of 2027. We'll see Glen Powell, Madelyn Cline, and Cristin Milioti of course, but they're joined by Stavros Halkias, Li Jin Hao, Leanne Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Vanessa Bayer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Tig Notaro, Chris Fleming, Mike Birbiglia, and Big Fella.

We'll also see Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire.

Where is The Comeback King being filmed?

Universal Pictures

The Comeback King was filmed around Georgia and Tennessee during 2026.

Stay tuned for more news on Glen Powell and Madelyn Cline's new movie, and subscribe to our email newsletter for more updates on your favorite movies and TV shows — there are so many amazing titles coming in 2027!

This post has been updated.

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