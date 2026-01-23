Missing 'Yellowstone'? AMC’s 100% Rated Crime Thriller Is the 'Wind River' Successor You Need.

If you haven't tuned into Dark Winds yet, then you're missing out on one of TV's most gripping psychological thrillers. The show (which as a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, FYI) takes place in the Navajo Nation in the 1970s and follows Indigenous police officers as they solve mysteries and serve justice on their reservation. A brand new season is coming so soon and you definitely don't want to miss the new episodes.

Here's everything you need to know about Dark Winds season 4, including why it's your perfect winter binge watch.

Why Dark Winds stands out in the crime drama genre. Dark Winds is not your average crime drama. It's a slow-burning noir, complete with Native storytelling and culture, as well as supernatural undertones. The series is back for its fourth season, and here's everything you need to know about it. The new Dark Winds season 4 trailer shows off that tension between upholding the law and honoring spiritual beliefs, and trying to figure out the boundary between truth and justice.

Where can I watch Dark Winds season 4? AMC Dark Winds season 4 will premiere on February 15, 2026, at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. You can watch the first three seasons on Netflix now.

What Happened in Dark Winds Season 3? AMC The third season of Dark Winds saw Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee of the Navajo Tribal Police investigating the mysterious disappearance of two boys, while Bernadette Manuelito, who started working for Border Patrol, uncovered a conspiracy related to human and drug trafficking. One of the missing boys, Ernesto, was killed. The other boy, George, was still alive. By the end of the season, it was revealed that archaeologist Dr. Reynolds murdered Ernesto. The boys had discovered that he was planting fake evidence and making up research to keep his funding, so he wanted to silence them. Chee is able to rescue George and kill Reynolds. Meanwhile, Manuelito's investigation uncovered oil magnate Tom Spenser as the head of the trafficking network. She kills his fixer, Budge, and arrests several corrupt Border Patrol officers. Spenser managed to escape, so he could be making a return in season 4. In the middle of all this chaos, Leaphorn's marriage is on shaky ground. His wife, Emma, left him because of his unhealthy fixation on work and their son's death. It was a season full of shocks and twisty turns and season 4 is sure to be no different.

What is Season 4 of Dark Winds about? AMC The official teaser trailer for Dark Winds season 4 was released on October 23. Of course, Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito are working on solving another dangerous case. They head to Los Angeles to rescue a missing Navajo girl from a killer with connections to organized crime.

Who's in the Dark Winds season 4 cast? AMC Returning cast members for the fourth season of the show include Zahn McClarnon as Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon as Chee, and Jessica Matten as Manuelito. Deanna Allison will be coming back as Leaphorn's wife, Emma, and A. Martinez will take on the role of Gordo Sena again as the acting chief of the Scarborough Police Department. Season 4 will also welcome new cast members, such as the German actor Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan. In addition, Isabel DeRoy-Olson will be joining the show as Billie Tsosie, a Navajo teenager in boarding school who must rely on her resourcefulness and resilience for survival. Furthermore, Chaske Spencer plays Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring, Luke Barnett plays FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and finally, Titus Welliver steps in as Dominic McNair, a cruel crime boss.

How Many Seasons of Dark Winds Are There? AMC Currently, Dark Winds has three seasons for a total of 20 episodes. In February 2025, just before the season 3 premiere, AMC confirmed that the show was renewed for a fourth season.

Stay tuned for more news on Dark Winds season 4, and follow Brit + Co on Instagram for more pop culture updates!