If there's one moment any Stranger Things fan remembers from season 4 of the Netflix show, there's a good chance it comes at the end of the season. Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and the rest of our beloved party spends the entire 9-episode arc trying to keep Vecna from taking over Hawkins, and killing Max (Sadie Sink) in the process. But in a tragic turn of events, their plan goes haywire and Max winds up mortally wounded in the process. (But don't worry: Eleven saves her!!).

During the heartbreaking scene, Lucas tries to comfort Max as her life hangs in the balance, crying out for the help of his little sister Erica (Priah Ferguson). And when fans found out the viral line "Erica help!" was an improv from Caleb, they lost it.

Here's what Priah Ferguson had to say about filming the "Erica help!" scene in Stranger Things 4 with Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.

"I would definitely say when Caleb, when he was filming the 'Erica, help' scene, I knew that was a very intimate and intense scene for him and Sadie, so I wasn't necessarily, like, around," Priah Ferguson exclusively tells Brit + Co. "But I know when I saw the clips and when it came down to my part, I definitely got emotional hearing it. And even seeing it as well. I was emotional in real time." But the intensity of bringing the scene to life only added to Priah's internal monologue as Lucas' loyal younger sister. "I guess in my mind, I was thinking Erica needs to find a way to find help for her brother," she says, "and that was a really sensitive moment, I think, you got to see between Erica and Lucas. I like that."

Netflix "In my mind, I'm like, 'How can I make it look like Erica is really trying to find help for her brother during this intense moment?'" Priah continues. "Because at the end of the day, yeah they're siblings, you see them bickering, but they love each other at the end of the day. And I thought that was beautiful, and that Caleb and Sadie both executed that scene perfectly." And we'll be able to see even more of Erica when Volume II of Stranger Things season 5 drops on December 25. You can watch Volume I on Netflix now!

