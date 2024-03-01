24 Spring Brunch Recipes Perfect For A Patio Party
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Now that the sun is finally showing out, planning an outdoor brunch party has never sounded better! Aside from the cutie DIY floral arrangements and mimosa recipes you've got planned for the table, of course, your spring brunch ideas need to be on point. Lucky for you, we've got a deliciously curated list of spring brunch recipes to get you through. From savory to sweet, you'll find a dish (or two) that speaks strongly to your next springtime shindig. Get your brunch on!
Egg Muffins
This spring brunch recipe lets you get your fill of high-protein breakfast without ever needing a fork! These vegetarian egg cups are filling, warm, and also make for an excellent lunchbox addition. You can customize 'em easily with different toppings like ham, bacon, or sliced mushrooms. (via Brit + Co)
Millionaire's Bacon Cinnamon Rolls
Spring brunch ideas don't get much more decadent than this one. These larger-than-life cinnamon rolls are adorned with bits of bacon that provide a nice crunch. (via Brit + Co)
Chicken + Waffles with Maple-Strawberry Sauce
This dish blends sweet and savory in the tastiest way ever. Crispy chicken tenders are served alongside plush waffles and a maple-sweetened strawberry sauce for perhaps one of the most heavenly spring brunch recipes you've tried. You can even build this brunch as a sandwich for easy eating. (via Brit + Co)
French Crepes
These Parisian crepes are packed with all things chocolatey, which basically means you have to try them now. There's also some Nutella and banana action going on to fuel your sweet cravings! (via Brit + Co)
Cherry-Cranberry Almond Scones
These bright, bodied scones abide by the Paleo diet, so if you're hosting a patio party, you can satisfy guests of all backgrounds. The best part about this spring brunch recipe is the topping of sliced almonds and coconut flakes. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies
This brunch idea would be a perfect starter to keep the table satiated before the main course. Made with oats, chia seeds, and fresh fruit, this is one recipe that's also very healthy for all. (via Brit + Co)
Cinnamon French Toast Fingers
We adore nostalgic spring brunch recipes, and this one reminds us of the toaster-made breakfast we ate growing up... except way more elevated. Sticks of brioche bread get dunked in a sweet egg mixture and pan-fried to perfection before being tossed in sugar and served alongside a raspberry + mascarpone dip. It's a true brunch dream! (via Brit + Co)
Quiche Lorraine
Gruyère cheese makes this quiche recipe pretty darn yummy, but we owe all its charm to the savory potato crust that lines the perimeter. You'll get a fix of creamy, cheesy eggs alongside a crispy hash brown-inspired coating! (via Brit + Co)
One Skillet Apple Almond Crisp
This crisp can double as a healthy spring brunch idea or dessert. Packed with oats, berries, apples, and almonds, there's a really impressive balance in regards to flavor and texture. If you're enjoying this spring brunch recipe after dinner, serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for maximum yum. (via Brit + Co)
Raspberry Crumble Muffins
These muffins have one very important secret ingredient: potato chips! It might sound crazy, but the saltiness from the chips is the perfect complement to the sweet sugar and the tender berries. Serve with some hot coffee (or coffee cocktails), and you're golden. (via Brit + Co)
Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon rolls can only get better when you prep them in advance. Follow this recipe to yield the gooiest, sweetest rolls you've ever served! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Lemon Scones
With a pinch of citrusy zest and sugary sweetness, these lemon scones are springtime's perfect complement. They'll liven up brunch in a single bite! (via Brit + Co)
Chicken, Spinach + Artichoke Puff Pastry Parcels
Puff pastries for life, y’all. These brunchy little presents are stuffed with a creamy dip-inspired blend for brunchin’ perfection. (via From A Chef’s Kitchen)
Ricotta, Potato + Spring Pea Galette
This buttery, flakey, and savory galette is adorned with colors and flavors that just scream spring. Plus, who wouldn't want a spring brunch recipe that looked this pretty? (via Baking the Goods)
Rhubarb Dutch Baby
You cannot celebrate spring produce without inviting rhubarb to the party! This tasty Dutch baby treat is smothered with a rosy-hued rhubarb curd that is tart, creamy, and everything dreamy. This one puts all spring brunch ideas to shame, TBH. (via Foodess)
Peas + Herb Cheese Tarts
When it comes to spring-themed brunches, it’s impossible to beat savory and herbaceous tarts. These gems are also filled with a three-cheese blend, and we are diggin’ it. (via Give Recipe)
Grilled Asparagus, Smoked Tofu Benedict, + Macadamia-Chive Hollandaise
Smothered in a velvety vegan-friendly Hollandaise sauce, this spring brunch idea might just become a regular Sunday thing. It's super elegant which means it's fancy enough to share with all your friends alongside some brunch cocktails! (via The Floured Kitchen)
Matcha Green Tea Crepes
If you love anything and everything matcha, then you need these crepes in your life. Hit them with some powdered sugar after they're done, and say hello to your new fave spring brunch idea. (via Imagelicious)
Green Shakshuka
This may not be your usual shakshuka, but it will make your tummy rumble nonetheless. This recipe snubs the usual tomato sauce for a medley of nutritious greens for a wholesome, one-pot 30-minute spring brunch fix. (via Happy Kitchen)
Smoked Salmon Pizza
This mouth-watering breakfast pizza brings so many favorites into one incredible dish. Why limit yourself to one lox bagel when you can eat several slices... amirite? (via Foxes Love Lemons)
Rustic Mini Rhubarb Galettes
Dessert for breakfast is in fact, a thing, and this rustic beauty proves it. Mouth-puckering rhubarb is set into a flakey crust, and you may even be tempted to add a scoop of ice cream to this sweet spring brunch recipe. (via A Side of Sweet)
Spring Onion Medley Burek
If you’ve never had burek before, just imagine phyllo pastry heaven. If you can get your hands on some ramps this spring, we urge you to give this spring brunch recipe a whirl (and share it, too). (via Three Little Halves)
Baked Egg Breakfast Tarts with Prosciutto
With silky baked eggs and salty prosciutto, this spring brunch recipe packs everything you want in a tasty breakfast into individual little tarts. These are perfect for a breakfast get-together since they're very finger food-friendly and shareable. (via The Charming Detroiter)
Avocado Toast with Dukkah, Spring Flowers, + Soft Boiled Eggs
For those who still crave avocado toast all day every day, this recipe is a dream. Spring-y flowers and crunchy dukkah put a unique spin on this trendy meal. (via Hello My Dumpling)
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
