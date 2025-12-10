Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

How Many Episodes Are There In Season 4 Of 'Bridgerton'? Here's The Only Guide You Need.

bridgerton season 4 episodes netflix
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Dec 10, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she's writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news.

Bridgerton season 4 will be here before you know it, and any romantic should prepare to totally swoon. This season, we'll see Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) find himself quite taken with a woman in silver at a masquerade ball — and the Ton will never be the same. Just like so many new Netflix shows, this drop will be split into two parts so keep reading for your official Bridgerton season 4 episode guide. And don't forget to read up on the cast, too!

Here's everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 4, coming to Netflix in January 2026.

How many episodes are there in season 4 of Bridgerton?

bridgerton season 4 characters

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 will have 8 episodes total, and they're coming in two parts; Bridgerton season 4 part 1 comes out on January 29, 2026, and part 2 drops on February 26, 2026. Here's the full episode breakdown:

  • Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on Netflix January 29, 2026
  • Season 4, Episode 2 premieres on Netflix January 29, 2026
  • Season 4, Episode 3 premieres on Netflix January 29, 2026
  • Season 4, Episode 4 premieres on Netflix January 29, 2026
  • Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026
  • Season 4, Episode 6 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026
  • Season 4, Episode 7 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026
  • Season 4, Episode 8 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026

How to watch season 4 of Bridgerton?

bridgerton season 4 netflix

Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix. That's where you can watch seasons 1-3 now!

Is Bridgerton season 4 coming?

bridgerton season 4 netflix

Gavin Bond/Netflix

Yes, I know it's been a long wait but Bridgerton season 4 is coming! And not only that: the show was also renewed for seasons 5 and 6, so this story is far from over.

What is Bridgerton season 4 about?

bridgerton season 4 theories about sophie

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 finds our favorite second-born, Benedict, enchanted with a mysterious woman he meets at his mother's masquerade ball. But finding his new love, and figuring out her identity, might be more of a challenge than Benedict expects.

Who's in the Bridgerton season 4 cast?

bridgerton season 4 cast netflixMeet The Brand New 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast — Including A Special 'Harry Potter' StarNetflix

The Bridgerton season 4 cast includes all your favorite returning characters, and some new faces! The cast includes:

  • Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
  • Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
  • Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling
  • Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
  • Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton
  • Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
  • Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton
  • Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
  • Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
  • Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
  • Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
  • Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
  • Victor Alli as John Stirling
  • Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
  • Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
  • Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
  • Isabella Wei as Posy Li
  • Julie Andrews as The Voice of Lady Whistledown
  • Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
  • Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley
  • Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
  • Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
  • Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
  • Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
  • Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

