Bridgerton season 4 will be here before you know it, and any romantic should prepare to totally swoon. This season, we'll see Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) find himself quite taken with a woman in silver at a masquerade ball — and the Ton will never be the same. Just like so many new Netflix shows, this drop will be split into two parts so keep reading for your official Bridgerton season 4 episode guide. And don't forget to read up on the cast, too!

Here's everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 4, coming to Netflix in January 2026.

How many episodes are there in season 4 of Bridgerton? Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton season 4 will have 8 episodes total, and they're coming in two parts; Bridgerton season 4 part 1 comes out on January 29, 2026, and part 2 drops on February 26, 2026. Here's the full episode breakdown: Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on Netflix January 29, 2026

How to watch season 4 of Bridgerton? Netflix Bridgerton season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix. That's where you can watch seasons 1-3 now!

Is Bridgerton season 4 coming? Gavin Bond/Netflix Yes, I know it's been a long wait but Bridgerton season 4 is coming! And not only that: the show was also renewed for seasons 5 and 6, so this story is far from over.

What is Bridgerton season 4 about? Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton season 4 finds our favorite second-born, Benedict, enchanted with a mysterious woman he meets at his mother's masquerade ball. But finding his new love, and figuring out her identity, might be more of a challenge than Benedict expects.

Who's in the Bridgerton season 4 cast? Meet The Brand New 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast — Including A Special 'Harry Potter' Star Netflix The Bridgerton season 4 cast includes all your favorite returning characters, and some new faces! The cast includes: Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

as Benedict Bridgerton Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

as Sophie Baek Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling

as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

as Eloise Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton

as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

as Colin Bridgerton Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

as Kate Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

as Anthony Bridgerton F lorence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

as Hyacinth Bridgerton Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

as Gregory Bridgerton Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

as Violet Bridgerton Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

as Lady Danbury Victor Alli as John Stirling

as John Stirling Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

as Lord Marcus Anderson Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

as Lady Araminta Gun Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

as Rosamund Li Isabella Wei as Posy Li

as Posy Li Julie Andrews as The Voice of Lady Whistledown

as The Voice of Lady Whistledown Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

as Michaela Stirling Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

as Mrs. Varley Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

as Queen Charlotte Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

as Brimsley Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

as Will Mondrich Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

as Alice Mondrich Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

