Shopping for swimsuits shouldn’t feel like a confidence test—but for a lot of us, it does. Between inconsistent sizing and styles that prioritize looks over function, finding a suit that actually supports your body (and your plans) can feel like a challenge.

That’s where these swimsuits come in. Designed with real movement in mind, these bikinis and one-pieces deliver on fit, support, and stay-put comfort—so you can swim, surf, or just stretch out poolside without a second thought. The best part? Today’s options are as flattering as they are functional, made to celebrate every shape, not squeeze it into a mold. Ready to dive in feeling your absolute strongest (and most confident)?

Here are 11 comfortable sporty swimsuits that flatter too!

Anthropologie Andie Swim Malibu One-Piece Swimsuit Sporty and subtly sexy, the Andie Swim Malibu One-Piece is the kind of suit you’ll reach for on repeat all summer. Designed with a flattering high neckline and signature snap-front detail, it lets you adjust your look depending on your mood—buttoned up for a more streamlined feel or slightly undone for a hint of skin. The sculpting fabric smooths without feeling restrictive, while built-in support and removable cups give you that held-in (but still comfortable) confidence.

Target Shade & Shore Polka Dots Tab-Front Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit I'm simply living for this retro design and pattern. Available at Target, this one is a total steal and the perfect finishing touch to your summer swimwear lineup. It’s the rare one-piece that doubles as a bodysuit, meaning it looks just as chic styled with linen pants or cutoffs as it does poolside—aka your easiest summer outfit, solved.

Quince Quince Italian Cami One-Piece Swimsuit Not only are the color options vibrant and beautiful, but the recycled fiber content makes this Quince piece the perfect sustainable option for eco-friendly, long-term use. It's a feel-good buy in every sense of the phrase and reviewers love it for its quality and fit.

Athleta Athleta Square Neck Bikini Top Here's another adorable option for your next trip to the pool or beach, whether you're lounging or getting active in and on the water. It's stretchy, adjustable, and has a speedy dry time. Customers love it for being comfortable and stylish. Best for A cups and C cups.

Free People Free People Hammies High-Waisted Surf Bottoms Okay, but how insanely cute are these high-waisted surf bottoms? This vintage 1960s look just screams "timeless," and the fit itself is super comfortable no matter how much of a sweat you break throughout the day. Ideal for an active day, splashing in the pool or soaking in the sunlight.

Cupshe Cupshe Bright Sunset Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit This swimsuit is so utterly gorgeous and chic that I want to pair it with my favorite maxi skirt and wear it on a night out. Simply fabulous! It's designed with tummy control in mind, so you can feel like your best self while hitting the beach with your besties.

Left on Friday Left on Friday Sunday Top Here's another impossibly cool swimsuit top that somehow manages to look gorg on a variety of body types. Whether you're a small-chested baddie or a D-cup queen, the Sunday Top from Left on Friday is bound to look amazing.

Summersalt Summersalt The Sidestroke Meet the one-piece that lives up to the hype. Dubbed the “Unicorn of Swimsuits” by The Today Show and crowned the most flattering one-shoulder by Elle, the Sidestroke is that rare find that actually does it all. Think sculpting, stay-put compression, plus full bust support—no cups or padding required. The coverage leans confidently full in the back (read: zero fuss, all comfort), while the asymmetrical neckline keeps things effortlessly chic. Made with recycled materials and designed to fit snug when dry, you'll love this whether you’re lounging poolside or diving straight in.

Andie Swim Andie Swim The Amalfi One Piece Customers are fangirling over this Amalfi One Piece due to its flattering design and seriously impressive size range. Whether you're 5'1" and slender or 6'0" and curvaceous, this fan-favorite piece truly feels like a miracle fit for all body types. The sculpted fit is both comfortable and supportive, making it a no-brainer for your summer wardrobe.

Free People GNASH Towelling One-Piece Swimsuit Sporty and throwback-chic, this retro-inspired one-piece makes you feel instantly put-together. The soft terry fabric gives it a nostalgic, just-out-of-the-water vibe, while the halter neckline and scoop front keep things effortlessly flattering. With boyshort-style legs, playful dolphin hems, and contrast piping that pops in all the right places, it strikes that perfect balance of cute and functional. Whether you’re diving into waves or stretching out on the sand, this suit moves with you—and looks really good doing it.

Albion Fit Albion Fit Black Cocoa Dot Olivia Swim Crop I'm pretty sure I've never seen a more fashion-forward swimsuit in my life. Seriously. And the fact that it comes in an array of sizes, from XXS to XXL, is too good to be true. With its rich cocoa-toned polka dot print and clean, cropped silhouette, it feels vintage-inspired and totally current. The higher neckline offers extra coverage (and confidence), while the supportive, stay-put fit makes it ideal for everything from beach volleyball to paddleboarding.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more of our favorite fashion finds for summer and beyond!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.