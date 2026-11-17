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14 Nordstrom Early Black Friday Home Deals That Make The Best Gifts Too

Nordstrom

By Theresa GonzalezNov 17, 2026

Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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One look at Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale and you’ll see there’s plenty of home decor and cookware to get you through the holidays and for years to come. Cozy blankets, plush bedding and hardworking kitchen essentials all make great gifts, too, so you can shop for your own home and check names off your list at the same time. The sale is live now, and we’ve gone through all of it to pick out the very best finds.

Shop these Nordstrom early Black Friday home deals before they're gone!

Nordstrom

Nothing sets the holiday mood quite like this gorgeous embossed-glass candle. It fills your space with the crisp, woodsy aroma of noble fir, silver spruce, and cedarwood, balanced out with just a hint of sweet candied caramel and sugar cane. Light it up the second you get home for instant festive vibes.

Nordstrom

This one is going fast! This breezy linen-and-lyocell blend hits that exact sweet spot of being delightfully relaxed yet totally pulled together. It drapes like a dream for year-round comfort, and because it’s made with sustainable Tencel lyocell fibers, you can rest easy knowing it’s as kind to the planet as it is to your weekend sleep-in routine.

Nordstrom

Fair warning: once you wrap yourself in this cuddle-ready throw, you won't want to get off the couch. Finished with playful fringe and made from the softest plush fabric imaginable, it’s basically a warm hug on demand. Grab one for your movie nights—and buy a second one because everyone in the house is going to steal it.

Nordstrom

Because your couch deserves a little luxury too. Wrapped in decadent cotton velveteen and plumped with a lightweight fill, this statement pillow brings velvet texture and rich color to your favorite armchair or sofa. It’s the ultimate way to make your living space look like it was styled by a pro—with zero effort required.

Nordstrom

Consider this the easiest beauty routine upgrade ever. Handmade from 22-momme Mulberry silk, this hypoallergenic pillowcase offers friction-free comfort that helps tame morning frizz, protects your hair from breakage, and keeps your skin hydrated all night long.

Nordstrom

Say goodbye to boring lunch boxes. This sleek, structured bag totally redefines midday meals by looking like a chic designer handbag on the outside while hiding a fully insulated, wipe-clean cooler on the inside. Secure magnetic closures keep everything locked down tight, taking you seamlessly from your weekday desk to weekend picnics.

Nordstrom

If your bedroom is craving a heavy dose of charm, this is it. Detailed with dainty clovers and subtle hearts that feel like a fresh spring garden, this crisp cotton percale set swaps out boring buttons for the sweetest hand-tied bows. Plus, it features a versatile striped reverse so you can switch up your look whenever the mood strikes.

Nordstrom

The ultimate self-care upgrade you didn't know you needed. With a roomy 23-liter capacity, rapid heating up to 266°F, and custom timers, this freestanding warmer turns your everyday routine into a luxury spa experience. Step out of the shower and wrap yourself in a wonderfully toasty robe or towel every single time.

Nordstrom

Meet your new kitchen MVP. Combining the nimble precision of a chef's knife with the heavy-duty muscle of a mini cleaver, this powerhouse makes quick work of weeknight chopping. Bonus: the clever recessed scallops mean sticky veggies and thin slices slide right off the blade without a fuss.

Nordstrom

Proof that serving boards can pull double duty as gorgeous kitchen decor. Crafted from rich acacia wood, this artisanal paddle is equally ready for chopping up quick snacks or styling an effortless charcuterie spread when friends drop by. Bonus: complete with a chic faux-leather hanging strap, it looks just as stunning displayed on your wall as it does loaded up with cheese and crackers.

Nordstrom

For anyone who loves a fresh green smoothie or post-workout shake on the run, this portable blender is a game-changer. Packing 12 stainless steel blades and a speedy 50W motor, it crushes ice and blends up single-serving drinks in seconds—whether you're rushing to a meeting or heading out on a weekend road trip.

Nordstrom

Every kitchen dreams of having one of these beauties on the counter. With a generous 5-quart capacity to handle everything from weekend baking marathons to savory weeknight dinners, its legendary 10-speed motor powers through it all. Plus, with over 20 gorgeous colors available, it’s the ultimate mix of timeless utility and statement style.

Nordstrom

Meet the ultimate space-saver for your kitchen cabinets. This genius two-piece system lets you bake, sauté, crisp, and boil without pulling out half your cookware collection. Built with fast-heating aluminum, handy pour spouts, and modular steam-releasing lids, it makes whipping up family dinner an absolute breeze.

Nordstrom

Le Creuset Vancouver Stoneware Pinch Bowls, Set of 6 ($30, Was: $45)

Channel your inner TV chef and get your mise en place totally dialed in. These chip-resistant stoneware pinch bowls bring a cheerful pop of Le Creuset's iconic color to your counter while keeping all your prep ingredients organized and right where you need them. Cooking and baking just got a whole lot more fun.

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Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

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