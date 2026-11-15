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Stock up for the holiday season!
11 New Costco Items To Try In November (Before They Sell Out!)
Costco
By Brit + CoNov 15, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio
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Hello, holiday hosting season! A fresh month means Costco’s aisles are officially stocked with the ultimate lineup of festive finds, and trust us, you’ll definitely want to snag these seasonal goodies before they disappear. From stress-free centerpiece feasts and decadent holiday desserts to cozy pantry upgrades, these latest Costco arrivals are giving us all the reasons to love a bulk run right now.
Here are 11 new Costco finds you absolutely need to check out this November!
Costco
Fortune Gourmet 5lb. Boneless Angus Prime Rib Complete Dinner (Serves 5)
Holiday hosting, but make it zero stress. If you want to pull off an unforgettable festive feast without spending all day prepping in the kitchen, this complete prime rib dinner is your holy grail. It comes with a premium 5 lb. Upper Choice Angus Prime Rib, a signature herb rub, and all the classic comfort sides—mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a rich chocolate cake for dessert. It's the ultimate showstopper centerpiece, minus the culinary burnout!
Costco
Ferrara’s Bakery Pumpkin Cheesecake with Carmel and Pecan Topping (2-pack)
Pumpkin cheesecake is my favorite kind of cheesecake and this pack includes two 8-inch rounds for all the holiday indulging. This rich, creamy pumpkin cheesecake layers seasonal spices, a classic graham cracker crust, and a generous finish of sweet caramel and mixed nuts. It’s a decadent fall dessert that tastes completely homemade without all the kitchen stress.
Costco
Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1 to 1 Baking Flour
Gluten-free baking just got a massive upgrade. Say goodbye to complicated conversion math and hello to your new pantry MVP. This expert blend lets you swap wheat flour cup-for-cup in your favorite non-yeast recipes, meaning you can whip up chewy cookies, fluffy cakes, and tender muffins with zero guesswork and all the flavor.
Costco
Juan Valdez Premium Colombian Arabica Whole Bean Coffee, 2-pack
For true coffee lovers who crave a bold, café-quality brew at home, this 100% Arabica dark roast delivers a rich, full-bodied cup with a deep chocolate profile and subtle hints of red berries. Ground fresh just how you like it, it’s a direct-to-farmer wholesale score that feels as good to sip as it does to buy.
Costco
Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters (2-pack)
Save the campfire for summer and grab a bag of these addictive bite-sized treats. Crunchy graham pieces are smothered in kettle-cooked caramel, dotted with soft marshmallows, and fully enrobed in smooth milk chocolate. It is everything you love about a classic s'more, packed into an easy, poppable snack.
Costco
Bolçi Tokyo Style Chocolate, Matcha Strawberry
Your sweet tooth is about to go on a trip to Japan. Combining trendy flavors with pure indulgence, these matcha white chocolate treats feature a luscious strawberry cream filling that is absolute perfection. They are Kosher, Halal, and guaranteed to be the most aesthetic (and addictive) addition to your midday snack stash
Costco
Al Dente Fusilli and Elbows Protein Pasta, Variety Pack, 6 Packs
It's cozy pasta season. Have plenty on hand with a healthier twist that never compromises on flavor or texture. Made with fresh cage-free eggs from local family farms, this variety pack delivers that irresistible "al dente" bite while giving you extra protein and fewer carbs. It truly is pasta done right!
Costco
Snack Bar Variety Bundle, 52 Total Pieces
Say goodbye to lunchbox boredom! This massive 52-piece variety pack features 10 crowd-pleasing options from trusted brands like Kirkland Signature, Nature's Bakery, and Nutri-Grain. From wholesome granola bars to chewy fruit-filled snacks and Aussie Bites, there is something delicious for every craving and busy day on the go.
Costco
DJ&A Freeze Dried Banana, Mango and Strawberries Mix, 5-pack
Made with real bananas, mangoes, and strawberries, each piece is gently freeze-dried to lock in natural sweetness and an amazing crunch. Toss them into your morning yogurt, smoothies, or snack straight from the resealable pouch. They taste like sunshine!
Costco
Ghost Energy Drink, Variety Pack, 18-count
Fuel up your workday, gym session, or gaming marathon with legendary flavor and clean, smooth energy. This 18-count variety pack features six cans each of Strawbango, Welch's Grape-Cran, and Blue Raspberry, powered by natural caffeine, Alpha-GPC, and NeuroFactor to keep you sharp and focused.
Costco
Whittard Matcha Experience Gift Box
Transform your daily routine into a mindful ritual with this gorgeous Japanese green tea set. Complete with Ceremonial Organic Matcha, Vanilla Matcha, a speckled ceramic bowl, and a traditional bamboo whisk, it has everything you need to craft a frothy, velvety cup of calm right at home.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more amazing Costco products every month!
This post has been updated.
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