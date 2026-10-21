Why This Ogee Trio Is Our Top Pick at Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event

Holiday makeup usually means one of two things: heavy glam that fights your skin by the after-party, or giving up and going bare. We discovered a better middle ground, and it’s arriving at the perfect moment. Clean beauty favorite Ogee lands in Sephora stores on October 29, just one day before the Sephora Holiday Savings Event kicks off (October 30 to November 9). That makes it the ideal time to try the brand’s skincare-first color, starting with our favorite: Ogee Crystal Contour Collection Cream Bronzer, Blush and Highlighter Set. Here's why we think you'll love it.

Ogee The five-star-rated value set includes three full-size cream face sticks: Rose Quartz, a matte rose blush; Copper, a cocoa shimmer for warmth and definition; and Opal, a starlight white shimmer for the high points of your face. Each formula is 88 percent skincare and 12 percent makeup, so the color stays buildable and blends easily with your fingertips for a natural, dewy finish.

Ogee The star ingredient? Antioxidant-rich cold-pressed jojoba oil, which hydrates your skin. There's also green coffee oil to support collagen and elastin production for a firmer, fuller look and elderberry extract to tighten and reduce signs of aging. In a two-week consumer study, 100 percent of participants said their skin felt hydrated, and 90 percent said it looked more radiant, smoother, and more even. The set is also cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, suitable for sensitive skin, and part of the Clean at Sephora lineup.

Ogee You’ll have a full face in about three minutes, which is also amazing. Simply trace the Copper along the hollows of your cheekbones, your forehead, and your jawline for warmth, definition, and a sun-kissed glow.

Dab the Rose Quartz on the apples of your cheeks.

Then highlight the tops of your cheekbones with Opal, blending with a brush or your fingers. For a complete look, dab a little blush on your lips and sweep Copper across your eyelids. It's a perfectly dewy and fresh everyday and holiday look!

Shop Ogee Crystal Contour Collection Cream Bronzer, Blush and Highlighter Set at the Sephora Holiday Savings Event!

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