Right after we see her onscreen in Off-Campus season 2, Ella Bright will star opposite Regretting You's Mason Thames in a brand new comedy called Narcs. The coming-of-age movie from Sony already sounds incredible (considering it's being directed by No Hard Feelings writer John Phillips) and this casting just makes me even more excited to see the movie on the big screen.

I love a good coming-of-age story, especially when it's a comedy, because I feel like they capture the ups and downs of adolescence like no other story can. There's something about being a teenager (and especially navigating high school) that's inherently chaotic, and nothing's chaotic like a comedy.

Here's everything we know about the new movie Narcs before it hits theaters in August 2027.

'Narcs' is your next coming-of-age movie obsession. Narcs revolves around two high school hall monitors who recruit an ex-popular girl to crash a huge party. Based on the title and the plot, it sounds like it'll follow in the footsteps of movies like Booksmart and Lady Bird. It also sounds like my hypothesis that Ella and Mason will be studious teens who want revenge on the popular kids will prove true! Jordan & Justin Shipley, John Phillips, and Gene Stupnitsky all had hands on the script.

And the 'Narcs' cast has some of your Prime Video favorites. Netflix In addition to Ella Bright and Mason Thames, we'll see Callan Farris, Lexi Minetree, and Josh Macqueen. You can see the movie in theaters on August 20, 2027. Mason Thames has had an incredible few years, from the live-action How to Train Your Dragon to Black Phone 2 and Regretting You with his now-girlfriend Mckenna Grace. He became the first actor since Jim Carrey in 1994 to have three movies top the box office in a single year. Ella Bright played young Kate Middleton in The Crown on Netflix, and starred in Malory Towers and Legends. And of course you can see her in Off-Campus too!

Stay tuned for more news on Narcs by following Brit + Co on Facebook. And check out The Off-Campus Cast Spills Their Most Embarrassing Date Stories (Exclusive) for hilarious stories from Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli.

This post has been updated.