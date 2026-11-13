Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

I'm already obsessed.

Ella Bright is Starring in a Movie With Mason Thames Called 'Narcs' — Right After 'Off-Campus' Season 2

ella bright at the off campus premiere
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 13, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Right after we see her onscreen in Off-Campus season 2, Ella Bright will star opposite Regretting You's Mason Thames in a brand new comedy called Narcs. The coming-of-age movie from Sony already sounds incredible (considering it's being directed by No Hard Feelings writer John Phillips) and this casting just makes me even more excited to see the movie on the big screen.

I love a good coming-of-age story, especially when it's a comedy, because I feel like they capture the ups and downs of adolescence like no other story can. There's something about being a teenager (and especially navigating high school) that's inherently chaotic, and nothing's chaotic like a comedy.

Here's everything we know about the new movie Narcs before it hits theaters in August 2027.

'Narcs' is your next coming-of-age movie obsession.

Narcs revolves around two high school hall monitors who recruit an ex-popular girl to crash a huge party. Based on the title and the plot, it sounds like it'll follow in the footsteps of movies like Booksmart and Lady Bird. It also sounds like my hypothesis that Ella and Mason will be studious teens who want revenge on the popular kids will prove true!

Jordan & Justin Shipley, John Phillips, and Gene Stupnitsky all had hands on the script.

And the 'Narcs' cast has some of your Prime Video favorites.

Elle Bright in The Crown on Netflix

Netflix

In addition to Ella Bright and Mason Thames, we'll see Callan Farris, Lexi Minetree, and Josh Macqueen. You can see the movie in theaters on August 20, 2027.

Mason Thames has had an incredible few years, from the live-action How to Train Your Dragon to Black Phone 2 and Regretting You with his now-girlfriend Mckenna Grace. He became the first actor since Jim Carrey in 1994 to have three movies top the box office in a single year.

Ella Bright played young Kate Middleton in The Crown on Netflix, and starred in Malory Towers and Legends. And of course you can see her in Off-Campus too!

Stay tuned for more news on Narcs by following Brit + Co on Facebook. And check out The Off-Campus Cast Spills Their Most Embarrassing Date Stories (Exclusive) for hilarious stories from Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli.

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentmovies

The Latest

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective
Sponsored

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective

Amanda Perna of House of Perna
Fashion

Amanda Perna Left Calvin Klein For Sequins & Feathers. She Has No Regrets.

Three Ogee beauty sticks with packaging on a pink circular background.
Beauty & Skin Care

Why This Ogee Trio Is Our Top Pick at Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit