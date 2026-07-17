It's here—the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has begun. And one quick glimpse will tell you the deals are good—like always, new arrivals for next season are marked down, so instead of waiting for the end of season sale when trends are tired and pickings are slim, you can scoop them all up now. Meaning, you can pick out a new fall coat, add a few seasonal essentials to your wardrobe, and splurge on a few fun trends and accessories, knowing you'll have ample time to experiment and wear them all season long.

Before the flood gates open from July 18 through August 9, we handpicked the very best finds from the entire sale, all for under $100 (we told you the deals were good!). Just note that some of these items may have limited availability after Early Access is over, but you can always apply for a Nordstrom card and start shopping early as soon as you're approved.

Shop these Nordstrom anniversary sale deals!

Nordstrom Lascana Bandeau Maxi Dress ($58, was $73) A flattering bandeau neckline meets the comfort and ease of an airy maxi silhouette. It's a piece that easily dresses up or down for any season (just add cardi or jacket!).

Nordstrom BP Lace Trim Cotton Blend Rib Henley ($25, was $40) Add a new hue to your henley selection and pair with jeans or shorts for a simple end-of-summer outfit.

Nordstrom Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Sweatshirt ($86, was $128) This ultra-drapey, lightweight sweatshirt is made from the brand's signature spacer fabric, giving you that oh-so-soft layer you'll want to wear on repeat all season long.

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Denim Sheath Dress ($73, was $109) This is another fall go-to that you can easily dress up or down with everything from comfy flats to sleek knee-high boots as the temperature drops.

Nordstrom Faherty Stripe Organic & Recycled Cotton Jersey Rugby Shirt ($96, was $148) It's a sporty summer! This relaxed rugby shirt is the ultimate summer-to-fall transitional piece. Bold stripes and breathable cotton jersey, it’s the perfect layer piece.

Nordstrom Embroidered Long Sleeve Tie Waist Minidress ($99, was $149) Crisp, light, and effortlessly chic, this charming minidress has subtle embroidery details and an easy tie-waist silhouette.

Nordstrom Paisley Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress ($86, was $129) Love this paisley dress for all the summer to fall occasions to step up your fashion game a notch.

Nordstrom BP Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan ($33, was $50) Cozy up as the temperatures cool in this soft, lightweight crewneck that's so versatile it's an instant staple.

Nordstrom Esmeralda Feather Wide Leg Pants ($50, was $80) These all-day comfy pants feature an elastic waist and flowy legs, making them the go-to pant to wear on rotation from coffee runs to movie night binges.

Nordstrom Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans ($73, was $110) Add a versatile black jean to your fall wardrobe. The Levi'sclassic silhouette you know and love is reimagined into a relaxed straight-leg design, offering a laid-back vibe without sacrificing structure. They feature that essential, sky-high rise that perfectly defines the waistline and anchors any look.

Nordstrom Caslon Chambray Button-Up Shirt ($50, was $80) This timeless chambray button-up is the ultimate lightweight layering staple, giving you that relaxed, wear-with-everything vibe all year long.

Nordstrom Free People Elsie Linen & Cotton Slub Jersey Swing T-Shirt ($30, was $58) This breezy tee features lightweight slubbed fabric and raw-edge details, making it the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece to carry you from warm summer days straight into crisp fall weather. It also comes in a natural and a blue color.

Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom Sam High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Get a head start on fall jeans upgrade with these comfy stretch-fit and chic denim that pairs easily with everything from casual tees to cozy cardigans.

Nordstrom Cotton Pajama Set ($57, was $85) Add some vintage charm to your evening routine. Crafted from ultra-soft, breathable cotton, this sweet pajama set delivers effortless comfort that is tailor-made for cozy nights in and lazy Sunday mornings. Comes in gingham too!

Nordstrom Open Edit Comfy Jersey Pajamas ($63, was $95) Wrap yourself in cloud-like comfort for movie nights, late-night lounging, and every lazy morning in between. Made from ultra-plush, lightweight jersey knit, these pajamas strike the ultimate balance between cozy warmth and breathable ease.

Nordstrom Bombas 6-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks ($63, was $84) Step up your daily comfort with the coziest socks. Made in a super-soft cotton blend, this colorful six-pack features signature honeycomb arch support and targeted cushioning to keep your feet feeling great all day long—all while supporting a mission to donate a pair of socks to someone in need for every pair purchased.

Nordstrom Sylvie Loafer ($70, was $120) These suede loafers feature statement brassy bit hardware and a durable rubber sole, making them your new favorite fall staple for running errands or heading into the office in style.

Nordstrom New Balance 327 Sneaker (Select Colors $70, was $105) This is an unbeatable price for a clean new pair of quality sneaks for your closet.

Nordstrom Tina Bootie ($99, was $170) Smooth leather gives these booties an elevated finish, while the stacked setback heel makes them the kind of comfortable, go-with-everything staple you'll reach for all season long.

Nordstrom Bezel Tennis Bracelet Set ($50, was $75) Tennis style is on trend and this set is the perfect way to feel elegant on a budget.

Nordstrom Chunky Huggie Hoop Earrings ($25, was $45) Made from sterling silver, these hoop earrings instantly elevate everyday outfits.

Nordstrom Mermaid Hair Auto Curl Tong ($56, was $85) Get Zendaya's Odyssey hair with this curl tong, a beauty exclusive now on sale!



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This post has been updated.