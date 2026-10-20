When it comes to the best holiday romance movies, there simply has to be something a little wacky for it to really feel magical. I mean, what is holiday magic without some suspension of disbelief?! In Roku's new movie The Holiday Spark, we see a firefighter and a children's book illustrator fall for each other after an unexpected meet cute...but when push comes to shove, they have to decide if they're able to keep the spark going.

Watch The Holiday Spark trailer below, and keep reading for everything you need to know about the movie!

'The Holiday Spark' is the perfect rom-com to kick off the 2026 holidays. The Holiday Spark follows Dean (The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei), a local firefighter who's always single. After meeting Laura (Jamie Chung), a children's book illustrator, Dean enlists her to help plan the best Christmas party ever for the firehouse. But the closer they get, the more they realize how strong their spark is. But Dean has to figure out if he's able to choose Laura over everything. In addition to an embarrassingly adorable meet-cute, we get incredible lines like Laura revealing she did "research" on fires and found out they start with a spark. Well, yes! I miss good, old school Christmas movies like The Holiday so I will always accept a holiday rom-com.

Check out the new movie this November! Roku The movie airs on Roku November 2, 2026. In addition to Joey Graziadei and Jamie Chung, we'll see Romaine Waite, Danielle LaRoach, Johann Fitch, Brian Childers, Vickie Eng, Joseph Steven Yang, and Milly Figuereo. “Getting to be part of a Christmas movie has been such a fun and special experience,” Joey tells People. “We had the best time bringing this story to life, and I hope The Holiday Spark becomes one of those movies people look forward to watching every holiday season.”

Can't wait for The Holiday Spark? Check out The 8 Best Holiday Movies From 2025 for even more move recommendations.