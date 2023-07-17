The Best Shoe Deals To Shop From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale This Year
Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is officially underway, with everything from the most colorful deals to deals under-$100 catching our eye this year! With plenty of products to sift through, I wanted to highlight something I always love to see on sale — shoes. Your shoes literally carry you through the day, be it a pair of comfy pink slippers to cushion your feet at home or cloud-like, cushioned sneakers for your next neighborhood run. Here are all the best shoes on sale at Nordstrom right now!
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal in Ecru ($129, was $170)
Finding ways to keep your feet cool and cute this summer may feel challenging, but it doesn't have to be. This pair of Birkenstock sandals will not only make sure your feet don't overheat, but you'll also look adorable in them.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe ($100, Was $130)
This pair of Nike running shoes are very versatile, giving enough support for some casual exercise, while being cute enough to wear while you run errands.
ON Cloudswift Running Shoe ($113, was $140)
Looking for running shoes? It's time to make the switch to ON. You'll love how the insoles wrap your feet in comfort as they pound the pavement.
HOFF Memphis Sneaker ($100, was $140)
Trade your white sneakers in for this pretty pastel pair from HOFF!
Franco Sarto Dalden Booties ($115, was $170)
This pair by Franco Sarto is stylish no matter the season! Wear them with shorts in the summer, or tights and a skirt in the winter — you'll look great either way!
AllSaints Tori Lug Sole Combat Boot ($200, was $299)
Black combat boots will always be trendy thanks to the iconic brand Doc Martens. However, if you want a more comfortable fit, opt to wear these AllSaints lug sole boots.
Larroude Miso Platform Slide Sandal ($200, was $315)
These 70's platform heels shimmer and shine, pairing perfectly with a wide-leg jean or a mini dress!
FitFlop Eloise Platform Sandal ($105, was $150)
These platform sandals are giving vacation in all the best ways! Beach trip, anyone?
Larroude Dolly Block Heel Platform Sandal ($200, was $315)
The sky's the limit with these platform sandals. The block heel won't cause you to topple over, which is a plus in my book!
UGG Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Scuffetta Slipper ($70, was $100)
If you've been dying to wear your favorite furry bedroom slippers outdoors, put them back in your closet and toss these on instead.
Lisa Vicky Zing Loafer Mule ($65, was $95)
Blair Waldorf girlies will go wild for these loafer mules! Classy, stylish, and chic — and on sale!
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper ($75, was $110)
It's debatable whether these are summer slippers — coziness isn't reserves for cold weather IMO — but you can always invest in them before fall arrives!
Header image via Nordstrom
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.