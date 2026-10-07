I miss good old fashioned, small town TV shows all the time. You know, the kind that features an incredible ensemble cast, recognizable locations, and plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments alike. But so many of them feel like a copy and paste formula! Well the good news is that North of North is returning to Netflix in under a month and it will totally fill the void left behind by shows like Gilmore Girls and Sullivan's Crossing, without feeling like the same old series you've watched a hundred times. Keep scrolling to watch the trailer for the new episodes, and to see everything you need to know about the show.

Here's the latest update on North of North season 2, coming to Netflix this November 2026.

'North of North' is an unexpected small town show. It's like a breath of fresh air! Siaja (Anna Lambe) is a young Inuk mother living in the frigid Ice Cove. She's determined to make a new start for herself and "level up her life," repeating the phrase over and over like a new mantra. Unfortunately, in addition to her bold decisions, she's also making quite a few mistakes. But no matter what, Siaja will prove to her small town, Arctic community, and herself that she can do anything she sets her mind to.

And the 'North of North' cast is one to remember. Netflix The show returns on November 5 with 8 episodes total. The perfect series to snuggle up against the cold weather! We'll see Anna Lambe as Siaja, Maika Harper as Neevee, Braeden Clarke as Kuuk, Jay Ryan as Alistair, Mary Lynn Rajskub as Helen, Zorga Qaunaq as Millie, Bailey Poching as Colin, Nutaaq Simmonds as Elisapee, and Keira Cooper as Bun. Definitely tune in for this show, because it's one you don't want to miss.

What do you think about North of North on Netflix? You still have time to rewatch the first season before season 2 drops! Make sure you read 10 Heartwarming & Cozy TV Shows next.