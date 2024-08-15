10 Heartwarming & Cozy TV Shows For ‘Gilmore Girls' Fans
There are more than a few things to love about Gilmore Girls: strong female friendships, compelling families, romance, the ULTIMATE cozy vibes. Every since time "Where You Lead" starts playing, it's like drinking a huge mug of apple cider, or getting a warm hug from my mom. It doesn't matter how many times I watch the series either, it always makes me feel more relaxed than I did before sitting down.
If you love the Gilmore Girls vibes, and want to find some more comfort shows to add into your rotation (whether you just finished your GG rewatch, or you're craving something familiar yet new), check out these 10 shows like Gilmore Girls! They feel like a warm hug too :).
Sullivan's Crossing (2023) — Streaming On The CW
Fremantle/The CW
Doctor Maggie returns to her hometown of Sullivan's Crossing after a life-altering incident threatens her medical career. Reconnecting with her estranged father, and meeting a handsome new stranger, Maggie has to come to terms with her past while figuring out what her future looks like. This is exactly the kind of cozy series that will fill that Gilmore Girls void in your life — its cozy, loving, small-town vibes will make you feel right at home. And season 2 is streaming this fall!
Sullivan's Crossing stars Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson Chad Michael Murray, Lynda Boyd, and Tom Jackson.
Firefly Lane (2021) — Streaming On Netflix
Netflix
Just like Sookie and Lorelai, Tully and Kate are inseparable best friends, and the older they get, the stronger their relationship gets. And just like Gilmore Girls, this series covers tons of topics that we all deal with in our own lives: love, loss, and career struggles. Plus it proves just how much strength we can draw from our own relationships!
Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, and Roan Curtis.
Sweet Magnolias (2020) — Streaming On Netflix
Netflix
We get another small town drama with Sweet Magnolias, which follows lifelong BFF's Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue. The women lean on each other during tough times in their families and their business lives, and just like Gilmore Girls, this show gets you just as invested in the teen plotlines as the adult ones.
Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Justin Bruening.
The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022) — Streaming On Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Studios
If you miss the age of TV where we focused on relationships instead of magic or treasure hunts, then The Summer I Turned Pretty is for you. Belly, her brother Steven, and their mom visit Cousins Beach, and the Fishers, every summer. Belly loves Cousins, but not as much as she loves Conrad Fisher. And her first summer on the island as a young woman is full of dances, romance, and the ups and downs of adolescence.
The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rachel Blanchard, and Jackie Chung.
Virgin River (2019) — Streaming On Netflix
Netflix
Nurse practitioner Melinda is looking for a fresh start, and moves from Los Angeles to the small California town of Virgin River. She's hoping to get in tune with life, and herself, again, but as Lorelai and Rory can attest to, small town life is anything but uncomplicated.
Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, and Colin Lawrence.
Ginny & Georgia (2021) — Streaming On Netflix
Netflix
Nobody does mother-daughter relationships like Gilmore Girls, but Ginny & Georgia comes close. And things between Ginny and Georgia get infinitely more tense when Ginny realizes her mom is hiding a dark secret. The drama has its fair share of cringey moments, but you can't deny how strong its relationships are.
Ginny & Georgia stars Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Scott Porter, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, and Felix Mallard.
Jane The Virgin (2014) — Streaming On Netflix
The CW
Jane Villanueva’s life gets totally turned upside down by an unexpected pregnancy (especially since she's never had sex). But while the revelation throws her romantic life into chaos, it makes her relationships with her mother and grandmother stronger than ever. It totally reminds me of Lorelai and Rory, and will give you the perfect amount of feel good emotions. Just like Gilmore Girls!
Jane the Virgin stars Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, and Ivonne Coll.
Hart of Dixie (2011) — Streaming On Prime Video
The CW
Doctor Zoe relocates from a big city to the small town of Bluebell (which sounds a little like Lorelai leaving Hartford for Stars Hollow, TBH!). Zoe has to figure out firsthand what life in the South is like, including everything from fake niceties to handsome Southern gentlemen.
Hart of Dixie stars Rachel Bilson, Jaime King, Cress Williams, Wilson Bethel, Tim Matheson, and Scott Porter.
Bunheads (2012) — Streaming On Hulu
ABC Family/Disney
Gilmore Girls fans really need to press play on Bunheads — it was created by GG creator Amy Sherman Palladino and stars Kelly Bishop! The series follows former showgirl Michelle, who leaves the glitz and glam of Vegas to get married and start working at her mother-in-law's small town dance studio.
Bunheads stars Sutton Foster, Kelly Bishop, Julia Goldani Telles, Bailey De Young, and Emma Dumont.
Never Have I Ever (2020) — Streaming On Netflix
Netflix
Rory isn't the only teen trying to find their place in the world. Devi is navigating high school, romance, and her cultural identity as a young Indian-American woman. Oh, and if she could improve her status at school, that would be great too. This show will make you nostalgic for your teen years while also making you grateful you're not in high school anymore.
Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, and Richa Moorjani.
