After 10 years in the spotlight thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is finally starring in her first rom-com, Just Picture It. After interviewing a ton of our favorite Netflix stars for their Coming-of-Age slate and End of Summer bash, "The Stories that Grow with You" featurette on August 14 included a surprise first look at Just Picture It, and I'm already obsessed!

Anybody who loves Millie Bobby Brown knows this girl is hilarious. If you've been wanting to see her in something lighthearted, it's your lucky day! Here's your first look at Just Picture It.

'Just Picture It' is for '13 Going on 30' lovers. Millie Bobby Brown's new movie follows two college students whose phones glitch and show them photos — the only issue? The photos are from the future...and they're a couple who shares kids. I'm totally obsessed with this concept, especially if the aforementioned college kids aren't already in a relationship. It's giving yearning, it's giving falling in love. And with the time travel-esque elements, it's also definitely reminding me of 13 Going on 30, maybe with some of the tech details of Meg Ryan's You've Got Mail?

And in addition to Millie Bobby Brown, the 'Just Picture It' cast is amazing. Netflix We'll see Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night, The Fabelmans) as Millie Bobby Brown's future other half, as well as Amrit Kaur (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Julian Dennison (How to Train Your Dragon), Anthony Keyvan (XO, Kitty), Ben Jackson Walker (Honor Society), Brec Bassinger (Final Destination: Bloodlines), Idina Menzel (Frozen, Enchanted), and Margo Martindale (Hannah Montana: The Movie) in the film. Talk about an incredible cast! We don't have a release date, but considering this Netflix featurette is already showing us first look footage, I wouldn't be surprised if we got the film by the end of 2026.

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