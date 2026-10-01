'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 5 is Officially Filming! Here's When to Expect New Episodes

We'll always have Gilmore Girls, but my favorite new cozy show is definitely Sullivan's Crossing. The series has everything we love about GG — community, romance, small town vibes — with the added benefit of Chad Michael Murray being a swoon-worthy lead. Well, good news for anyone who's as obsessed as I am: Sullivan's Crossing season 5 is coming! And the cast is already filming.

Here's everything we know about Sullivan's Crossing season 5 before it premieres on the CW.

Is Sullivan's Crossing renewed for the 5th season? Jessie Redmond/Fremantle Yes, Sullivan's Crossing season 5 is coming! On September 3, the official Sullivan's Crossing Instagram page posted a video of Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray on set. "We have some exciting news," Morgan says in the clip. "Season 5 is officially in production," Chad says. Morgan continues, "We are so happy to be back in Halifax and we're so excited to share what's ahead." And what can we expect for the upcoming episodes? We'll just have to wait and see. "We have a lot of surprises in store for you," Chad promises, to which Morgan adds, "And, of course, a little drama."

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 5? Michael Tompkins/Fremantle Sullivan's Crossing has aired a new season every spring on CTV — and in the US, we can expect a release date of spring 2027 too! (Especially after season 3 and 4 premiered in the US during the spring). Stay tuned for the official release, but based on previous seasons, I'm hoping for an April 2027 premiere.

What is Sullivan's Crossing season 5 about? Jessie Redmond/Fremantle Now, we can expect a little bit of a change when it comes to Sullivan's Crossing season 5, because Roma Roth will no longer be showrunner, but will be executive producing instead. But after season 4 saw Cal propose to Maggie — and their intimate moment get interrupted — it looks like the new episodes will see them continually piece their relationship back together. “That proposal was a monster debate," Chad Michael Murray tells People. "It was such a large conversation for many, many, many moons with everybody from the top down. I think one of the things for me is I thought it was important that Cal draw a line in the sand because being walked all over is not a good example of how to function in life, period. For anyone — man, woman, doesn’t matter who you are.” And he's hoping season 5 will see a lot of "unity" for the couple after a season of ups and downs. "I want to see a lot of team play between Cal and Maggie," he continues. "I want the obstacles to be on the outside of them and for them to take everything on as a team. That's what I want, because I want to see that relationship blossom and be a good example of how people can handle outside influences as a team versus when there's something on the outside."

Is Maggie really married to Liam? Bell Media/The CW Yes, Maggie is really married to Liam. While she thought their marriage was annulled, the paperwork never went through, which means they're still legally man and wife. This definitely complicates her relationship with Cal when Liam shows up claiming he's here for a divorce...and then clearly tries to win her back.

Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing season 5 cast? CTV/Bell Media Sullivan's Crossing season 5 will see the return of all your favorite stars like Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lynda Boyd, Allan Hawco, Dakota Taylor, Amalia Williamson, Peter Outerbridge, Lauren Hammersley, Reid Price, and Lindura Sappong. However, we won't see Scott Patterson as Sully. On March 5, the actor explained his departure from the show with an Instagram post. "The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue," he wrote in the post. "I really enjoyed Sully and fought for his voice and his character. The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting. The fans deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them. In the end, we’re all fans of these characters and stories, and I’ll always support and defend the truth."

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