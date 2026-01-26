Benito Skinner's ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2: The Cast Promises a “More Unhinged & More Insane” Return

Overcompensating was such a hit when it initially premiered that it’s no wonder it’s returning for a second season. The Prime Video show strikes the perfect balance between raunchy humor and heartfelt coming-of-age storylines, making it the ultimate show to binge-watch this season.

I love how it feels like an unusual blend of the American Pie films and Call Me By Your Name. An odd and unexpected mix, that’s for certain, but somehow it genuinely works. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way, since the TV show has amassed a sizable cult following after the first season premiered. And now that it’s returning for a season 2, the fanbase only seems to be growing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Overcompensating season 2 before it premieres on Prime Video, and a refresher on what you might have forgotten about season 1.

Will there be a season 2 of Overcompensating? Prime Video Yes, Overcompensating season 2 is officially coming to Prime Video! Before the season was confirmed, the stars spoke to Variety about what they wanted from new episodes, and it appears season 2 is going to be a dialed-up version of the show you fell in love with. "I am ready to go. I think I know what I want to do and there’s so much more we wanna say," Benito Skinner says. "There will be backslide, and that’s what that finale is. This journey of becoming yourself and overcompensating, it’s a rollercoaster and at times I think college can be so selfish and you can be like, it’s every man for himself. It’s drugs and alcohol and feelings and we didn’t want to stray from that, and we want to continue it." "I know what Benny has planned for Season 2 if we get one, and it’s insane, it’s so good," Adam DiMarco adds. "I wish I could tell you. I don’t really know what to say other than it’s just more unhinged and more insane than this season." "I do hope that Benny and Grace are able to finally be honest with each other about who they are and how they make each other feel and how their parents make them feel about each other," Mary Beth Barone says. "I think we can have a really beautiful friendship there that could blossom in adulthood. But it’s important for Grace to understand why Benny leans into being the golden boy so much and why he feels like his parents’ validation is such a driving force, and it’s because he’s hiding such a huge part of his identity. So I think by stripping that back they can truly grow close, because when someone doesn’t feel like they can reveal that to you, obviously you don’t really know them at all. So that’s going to be, I think, a breakthrough moment for their relationship."

What Is Overcompensating About? Prime Video Overcompensating follows Benny, a college freshman, who seems to have it all: Good looks, a spot on the football team, and all the ladies going after him from left to right. But here’s the thing: Benny is gay, and he’s keeping his sexuality locked up in the closet. While most college campuses are much more accepting and open now, the series likely takes place in the early 2010s, when fewer people were open about their LGBTQ status, especially at Big 10 party schools. While there was still a good amount of acceptance in this era, Benny is still grappling with his sexual orientation and feels much more comfortable keeping it a secret. But how long will Benny be able to hold in this seminal part of who he is? And will his peers be able to accept him, knowing he hadn’t been totally honest with them this whole time?

When will season 2 of Overcompensating premiere? Prime Video Season 2 promises to feature just as many laughs and chaotic mishaps as season 1. The characters will be entering their sophomore year, and we already know it’s gonna be a wild ride. Unfortunately, there is no official release date yet for the second season of the hit comedy series, but Marie Claire reports writing for the new episodes began over the summer of 2025. Hopefully season 2 will premiere in 2026.

Who's starring with Benito Skinner in Overcompensating season 2? Prime Video The main cast of Overcompensating has some pretty amazing stars, and we can expect them to return for season 2: Benito Skinner as Benny Scanlon

as Benny Scanlon Wally Baram as Carmen Neil

as Carmen Neil Mary Beth Barone as Grace Scanlon

as Grace Scanlon Adam DiMarco as Peter Whitney

as Peter Whitney Rish Shah as Miles Hari

The first season of Overcompensating has 8 episodes, so we can expect season 2 to have a similar number.

Where Can You Stream Season 1 and 2 of the Comedy? Prime Video The raunchy college series is available for streaming only on Amazon Prime Video. When the second season premieres, it will be released on this streaming platform.

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m personally obsessed with Prime Video's Overcompensating. It’s rare that TV shows make me laugh out loud, but I haven’t seen anything this hilarious since Broad City- and that’s saying something. Are you guys as thrilled as I am to return to campus in season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.