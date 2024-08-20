The 12 Most Relatable Coming-Of-Age Movies, And Where To Stream Them
There are plenty of days where I am just grateful I'm not in high school anymore. I always knew my 20s and 30s would be better than my teenage years (especially since they were nothing like High School Musical), and yet I cannot get enough of coming-of-age movies. There's something about the way that they both romanticize growing up and highlight how hard it is. If back to school season is making you even the slightest bit nostalgic, here's where to stream the 12 best coming-of-age movies.
The Edge Of Seventeen (2016) — Stream On Netflix
Nadine really, really hates being a teenager. She constantly feels embarrassing and annoying, and things get even worse when she catches her best friend and her brother hooking up. But striking up a friendship with her teacher will show her that life isn't as bad as she thought — even if it's still just as messy.
The Edge of Seventeen stars Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner, Hayden Szeto, and Kyra Sedgwick.
Booksmart (2019) — Stream On Prime Video with MovieSphere
Amy and Molly have spent all of high school studying, and haven't gone to a single party. But on the eve of graduation, when they realize all the party kids also got into the Ivy Leagues, they decide to make up for lost time.
Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, and Lisa Kudrow.
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) — Rent On Amazon Prime
Best friends Lena, Tibby, Bridget, and Carmen are preparing for their first summer apart. And when they find a pair of jeans that perfectly fits each of their different body types, they agree to stay connected by bringing the pants on their worldwide adventures.
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Bradley Whitford, Nancy Travis, Rachel Ticotin, and Jenna Boyd.
The Breakfast Club (1985) — Stream On Netflix
John Hughes basically invented coming-of-age movies with The Breakfast Club. The story follows four teens stuck in detention together when, normally, they'd never speak. While some of the choices are outdates, the story's message about acceptance and friendship is timeless.
The Breakfast Club stars Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy.
The Virgin Suicides (1999) — Rent On Apple TV+
Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst are a friendship written in the stars. This coming-of-age movie follows the five Lisbon sisters in 1970s Detroit — and the neighborhood boys they've enchanted.
The Virgin Suicides stars James Woods, Kathleen Turner, Kirsten Dunst, and Josh Hartnett.
Lady Bird (2017) — Stream On Max
Greta Gerwig's semi-autobiographical masterpiece captures how entirely unromantic it feels to be a teen. "Lady Bird" McPherson is navigating romantic and family relationships while just trying to survive her senior year at a Catholic high school.
Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Lois Smith, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Odeya Rush.
Turtles All The Way Down (2024) — Stream On Max
Based on John Green's novel of the same name, this coming-of-age movie follows Aza as she navigates everything a teenager experiences: love, friendship, and confusing emotions, which is heightened even more by her intense OCD.
Turtles All The Way Down stars Isabela Merced, Felix Mallard, Cree Cicchino, Judy Reyes, J. Smith-Cameron, Poorna Jagannathan, and Maliq Johnson.
Moonlight (2016) — Stream On Hulu With CINEMAX
Moonlight follows Chiron, a young Black man, as he grows up in Miami. The story chronicles his journey, and his relationships with the loving, generous community raising him. This film is an emotional watch, and famously beat out La La Land for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars.
Moonlight stars Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Janelle Monáe.
Fancy Dance (2024) — Stream On Apple TV+
Following the disappearance of her sister, Jax sets out to figure out what happened to her while also helping her niece prep for an upcoming powwow and protect her from social services. This movie was an incredible story of family, perseverance, and hope and I can't recommend it enough! Check out our interview with the cast to hear more.
Fancy Dance stars Lily Gladstone and Isabel Deroy-Olson.
Little Women (2019) — Stream On Hulu
This classic adaptation tells the story of romantic Meg, writer Jo, shy Beth, and artistic Amy as they grow up around the time of the Civil War. This story might be 156 years old, but there's truly something for every kind of person, no matter which path you're walking.
Little Women stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep.
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2013) — Stream On Roku
The Perks of Being a Wallflower is one coming-of-age movie that you'll be thinking about for the rest of your life. Charlie is a shy and socially awkward freshman whose new friendship with seniors Sam and Patrick will totally change his outlook on life.The Perks of Being a Wallflower stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman, Paul Rudd, Nina Dobrev, and Melanie Lynskey.
All Together Now (2020) — Stream On Netflix
High school senior Amber is optimistic, driven, and loves to put the spotlight on other people. But she's also hiding a huge secret: she's living on one of her school's yellow buses. When tragedy strikes, Amber sees what community truly looks like.
All Together Now stars Auli'i Cravalho, Justina Machado, Judy Reyes, Carol Burnett, Anthony Jacques Jr., Rhenzy Feliz, Gerald Isaac Waters, and Taylor Richardson.
