2026 is going to be a great year when it comes to TV shows, and an even better year when it comes to Netflix shows! There are more than a few titles airing on the platform this year, and the Next on Netflix announcement on January 7 confirms that there are so many buzzy shows like Outer Banks and The Hunting Wives, as well as new titles like Finding Her Edge.

Well, if you're a Netflix fanatic, look no further because we have every TV show coming to the streamer this year (so you can go ahead and bookmark this for later). We don't have every single confirmed release date, but we do know that every single one of these shows will debut before New Year's Eve.

For every television lover out there: here's every TV show coming to Netflix in 2026.

Netflix Shows Premiering In January 2026 Netflix His & Hers premieres January 8, 2026

premieres January 8, 2026 The Boyfriend season 2 premieres January 13, 2026

premieres January 13, 2026 Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials premieres January 15, 2026

premieres January 15, 2026 The Upshaws part 7 premieres January 15, 2026

premieres January 15, 2026 Can This Love Be Translated? premieres January 16, 2026

premieres January 16, 2026 Star Search premieres January 20, 2026

premieres January 20, 2026 WWE: Unreal season 2 premieres January 20, 2026

premieres January 20, 2026 Queer Eye season 10 premieres January 21, 2026

premieres January 21, 2026 Finding Her Edge premieres January 22, 2026

premieres January 22, 2026 Free Bert premieres January 22, 2026

premieres January 22, 2026 Skyscraper Live premieres January 23, 2026

premieres January 23, 2026 Mike Epps: Delusional premieres January 27, 2026

premieres January 27, 2026 Bridgerton season 4, part 1 premieres January 29, 2026

Netflix Shows Premiering In February 2026 Liam Daniel/Netflix Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing premieres February 1, 2026

premieres February 1, 2026 Is It Cake? Valentines premieres February 4, 2026

premieres February 4, 2026 The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premieres February 11, 2026

premieres February 11, 2026 The Night Agent season 3 premieres February 19, 2026

premieres February 19, 2026 Strip Law premieres February 20, 2026

premieres February 20, 2026 Bridgerton season 4, part 2 premieres February 26, 2026

premieres February 26, 2026 Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 8 premieres in February 2026

Netflix Shows Premiering In March 2026 Netflix The Actors Awards premieres March 1, 2026

premieres March 1, 2026 One Piece: Into The Grand Line premieres March 10, 2026

premieres March 10, 2026 Virgin River season 7 premieres March 12, 2026

premieres March 12, 2026 Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure premieres March 19, 2026

premieres March 19, 2026 Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black season 2, part 2 premieres March 19, 2026

premieres March 19, 2026 MLB Opening Night premieres March 25, 2026

premieres March 25, 2026 Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole premieres March 26, 2026

premieres March 26, 2026 Beastars part 2 premieres in March 2026

Netflix Shows Premiering In April 2026 Andrew Cooper/Netflix Beef season 2 premieres April 16, 2026

premieres April 16, 2026 Full Swing season 4 premieres in April 2026

Netflix Shows Premiering In May 2026 Netflix Devil May Cry season 2 premieres May 12, 2026

Netflix Shows Premiering In June 2026 Netflix Sweet Magnolias season 5 premieres June 11, 2026

Other Netflix Shows Premiering In 2026 Ed Miller/Netflix Dinosaurs

Lupin

Win The Mall

Six Kings Slam

3 Body Problem season 2

A Different World

Age of Attraction

Alley Cats

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai

Big Mistakes

Being Gordon Ramsey

Black Doves season 2

The Body

The Boroughs

Boyfriend on Demand

Brazil 70

Lionsgate TV/Netflix Calabasas Confidential

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek season 2

The Diplomat season 4

East of Eden

The East Palace

Emily in Paris season 6

The Empress season 3

The Four Seasons season 2

The Gentlemen season 2

The Golden Ticket

Hollywood Arts

Human Vapor

The Hunting Wives season 2

I Will Find You

Kylie

Leanne

Let’s Marry Harry

Little House on the Prairie

Long Story Short season 2

Love on the Spectrum season 4

Lovesick

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Man on Fire

Mating Season

Million Dollar Secret season 2

Mis Muertos Tristes

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3

Nemesis

Nobody Wants This season 3

North of North season 2

One Hundred Years of Solitude part 2

Operation Safed Saagar

Outer Banks season 5

Perfect Match season 4

Pride and Prejudice

Netflix Rafa

Running Point season 2

Sesame Street

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85

Survival of the Thickest season 3

Temptation Island season 2

Tires season 3

The Ultimatum: Marry of Move On season 4

Unaccustomed Earth

Kevin Hart Competition Series

Untitled Newfoundland Project

Vladimir

The Witcher season 5

The Wonderfools

XO, Kitty season 3

