Every TV Show Coming To Netflix In 2026: 'Bridgerton,' 'The Four Seasons' Season 2, & The Final Season of 'Outer Banks'
2026 is going to be a great year when it comes to TV shows, and an even better year when it comes to Netflix shows! There are more than a few titles airing on the platform this year, and the Next on Netflix announcement on January 7 confirms that there are so many buzzy shows like Outer Banks and The Hunting Wives, as well as new titles like Finding Her Edge.
Well, if you're a Netflix fanatic, look no further because we have every TV show coming to the streamer this year (so you can go ahead and bookmark this for later). We don't have every single confirmed release date, but we do know that every single one of these shows will debut before New Year's Eve.
For every television lover out there: here's every TV show coming to Netflix in 2026.
Netflix Shows Premiering In January 2026
Netflix
- His & Hers premieres January 8, 2026
- The Boyfriend season 2 premieres January 13, 2026
- Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials premieres January 15, 2026
- The Upshaws part 7 premieres January 15, 2026
- Can This Love Be Translated? premieres January 16, 2026
- Star Search premieres January 20, 2026
- WWE: Unreal season 2 premieres January 20, 2026
- Queer Eye season 10 premieres January 21, 2026
- Finding Her Edge premieres January 22, 2026
- Free Bert premieres January 22, 2026
- Skyscraper Live premieres January 23, 2026
- Mike Epps: Delusional premieres January 27, 2026
- Bridgerton season 4, part 1 premieres January 29, 2026
Netflix Shows Premiering In February 2026
Liam Daniel/Netflix
- Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing premieres February 1, 2026
- Is It Cake? Valentines premieres February 4, 2026
- The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premieres February 11, 2026
- The Night Agent season 3 premieres February 19, 2026
- Strip Law premieres February 20, 2026
- Bridgerton season 4, part 2 premieres February 26, 2026
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 8 premieres in February 2026
Netflix Shows Premiering In March 2026
Netflix
- The Actors Awards premieres March 1, 2026
- One Piece: Into The Grand Line premieres March 10, 2026
- Virgin River season 7 premieres March 12, 2026
- Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure premieres March 19, 2026
- Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black season 2, part 2 premieres March 19, 2026
- MLB Opening Night premieres March 25, 2026
- Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole premieres March 26, 2026
- Beastars part 2 premieres in March 2026
Netflix Shows Premiering In April 2026
Andrew Cooper/Netflix
- Beef season 2 premieres April 16, 2026
- Full Swing season 4 premieres in April 2026
Netflix Shows Premiering In May 2026
Netflix
- Devil May Cry season 2 premieres May 12, 2026
Netflix Shows Premiering In June 2026
Netflix
- Sweet Magnolias season 5 premieres June 11, 2026
Other Netflix Shows Premiering In 2026
Ed Miller/Netflix
- Dinosaurs
- Lupin
- Win The Mall
- Six Kings Slam
- 3 Body Problem season 2
- A Different World
- Age of Attraction
- Alley Cats
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3
- Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2
- Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai
- Big Mistakes
- Being Gordon Ramsey
- Black Doves season 2
- The Body
- The Boroughs
- Boyfriend on Demand
- Brazil 70
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
- Calabasas Confidential
- The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek season 2
- The Diplomat season 4
- East of Eden
- The East Palace
- Emily in Paris season 6
- The Empress season 3
- The Four Seasons season 2
- The Gentlemen season 2
- The Golden Ticket
- Hollywood Arts
- Human Vapor
- The Hunting Wives season 2
- I Will Find You
- Kylie
- Leanne
- Let’s Marry Harry
- Little House on the Prairie
- Long Story Short season 2
- Love on the Spectrum season 4
- Lovesick
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
- Man on Fire
- Mating Season
- Million Dollar Secret season 2
- Mis Muertos Tristes
- Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
- My Life with the Walter Boys season 3
- Nemesis
- Nobody Wants This season 3
- North of North season 2
- One Hundred Years of Solitude part 2
- Operation Safed Saagar
- Outer Banks season 5
- Perfect Match season 4
- Pride and Prejudice
Netflix
- Rafa
- Running Point season 2
- Sesame Street
- Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen
- Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85
- Survival of the Thickest season 3
- Temptation Island season 2
- Tires season 3
- The Ultimatum: Marry of Move On season 4
- Unaccustomed Earth
- Kevin Hart Competition Series
- Untitled Newfoundland Project
- Vladimir
- The Witcher season 5
- The Wonderfools
- XO, Kitty season 3
