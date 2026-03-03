Every 'Scrubs' Cast Member Returning For The Revival On ABC (& The One Character You Won't See)

After 15 years, Scrubs is back! The ABC medical comedy follows a group of medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital (a fictional teaching hospital in California), and the new revival (which is similar to a season 10) finds J.D. (Zach Braff) returning to his old stomping grounds. But he's not the only OG Scrubs cast member who's returned for the new episodes. Keep reading to see which familiar faces you'll see in the new Scrubs revival.

Here are the Scrubs cast members who returned for the brand new ABC revival.

Zach Braff as Dr. John Dorian ABC At the beginning of the new Scrubs, J.D. becomes Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart. But just because he's in familiar territory doesn't mean the job will be easy...

Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid ABC Sarah Chalke returns as Elliot, who works as Sacred Heart's internal medicine doctor — and is J.D.'s ex-wife.

Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk ABC Chris is the Chief of Surgery at Sacred Heart, and is still J.D.'s BFF all these years later. He's also Carla's husband.

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox ABC We'll also see John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox in the Scrubs cast. At the beginning of the revival, he passes the torch to J.D. to become the new Chief of Medicine.

Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa ABC Carla works as a head nurse at Sacred Heart alongside her husband and Elliot.

Robert Maschio as Dr. Todd Quinlan ABC Turk's friend Todd also returns to Scrubs, and even though it's been 15 years, he's still the Todd you remember.

​Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan ABC Christa Miller's Jordan Sullivan (Dr. Cox's ex wife and a former member of the board of directors) also makes a return appearance.

Phill Lewis as Dr. Hooch ABC Surgeon Dr. Hooch (played by The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's Phill Lewis) is also back for the new show.

Not Returning: Neil Flynn as The Janitor ABC Sadly it looks like we won't see Neil Flynn's The Janitor this time around (but fingers crossed he comes back for season 2!)

Are you excited to see the Scrubs cast back in action? Let us know on Facebook!