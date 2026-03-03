Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Every 'Scrubs' Cast Member Returning For The Revival On ABC (& The One Character You Won't See)

scrubs cast returning for revival
ABC
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2026
After 15 years, Scrubs is back! The ABC medical comedy follows a group of medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital (a fictional teaching hospital in California), and the new revival (which is similar to a season 10) finds J.D. (Zach Braff) returning to his old stomping grounds. But he's not the only OG Scrubs cast member who's returned for the new episodes. Keep reading to see which familiar faces you'll see in the new Scrubs revival.

Here are the Scrubs cast members who returned for the brand new ABC revival.

Zach Braff as Dr. John Dorian

Zach Braff as Dr. John Dorian scrubs cast

ABC

At the beginning of the new Scrubs, J.D. becomes Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart. But just because he's in familiar territory doesn't mean the job will be easy...

Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid

Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid

ABC

Sarah Chalke returns as Elliot, who works as Sacred Heart's internal medicine doctor — and is J.D.'s ex-wife.

Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk

Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk

ABC

Chris is the Chief of Surgery at Sacred Heart, and is still J.D.'s BFF all these years later. He's also Carla's husband.

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox

ABC

We'll also see John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox in the Scrubs cast. At the beginning of the revival, he passes the torch to J.D. to become the new Chief of Medicine.

Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa

Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa scrubs cast

ABC

Carla works as a head nurse at Sacred Heart alongside her husband and Elliot.

Robert Maschio as Dr. Todd Quinlan

Robert Maschio as Dr. Todd Quinlan

ABC

Turk's friend Todd also returns to Scrubs, and even though it's been 15 years, he's still the Todd you remember.

​Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan

\u200bChrista Miller as Jordan Sullivan

ABC

Christa Miller's Jordan Sullivan (Dr. Cox's ex wife and a former member of the board of directors) also makes a return appearance.

Phill Lewis as Dr. Hooch

Phill Lewis as Dr. Hooch scrubs cast

ABC

Surgeon Dr. Hooch (played by The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's Phill Lewis) is also back for the new show.

Not Returning: Neil Flynn as The Janitor

neil flynn the janitor

ABC

Sadly it looks like we won't see Neil Flynn's The Janitor this time around (but fingers crossed he comes back for season 2!)

Are you excited to see the Scrubs cast back in action? Let us know on Facebook!

