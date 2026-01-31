The Most-Anticipated New Shows You Can't Miss In 2026

2026 has already started off with a bang when it comes to new TV shows. Finding Her Edge, The Pitt season 2, Bridgerton season 4 — the options for what to watch in January feel endless! Well that's only the tip of the iceberg because there are some truly amazing shows on the way for 2026. No matter whether you love medical dramas, romance shows, crime dramas, or period pieces, there is something for everyone this year. Let's get into it!

Keep reading for the most-anticipated shows premiering in 2026.

Bridgerton season 4 — Stream Part 1 on Netflix now Netflix Bridgerton is finally back and this time, it's Benedict's turn to fall in love. He meets the masked Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball, then finds himself falling in love with a maid named Sophie after she nurses him back to health. The only hiccup? He doesn't realize they're the same woman. Bridgerton season 4 stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Adjoa Andoh, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Victor Alli, Daniel Francis, Masali Baduza, and Katie Leung.

The Pitt season 2 — Airing on HBO Max now HBO Max We're also returning to the Pitt for a whole new season of Fourth of July madness. This show isn't for the faint of heart, but dang is it entertaining. I'm still obsessed with the fact each episode covers an hour of one day's shift, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. The Pitt season 2 stars Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Katherine LaNasa, and Shabana Azeez.

Industry season 4 — Airing on HBO Max now HBO Max Industry is back and the prestige drama of investment banking is totally giving Gossip Girl meets Succession. I didn't know I needed that kind of series until this premiered, and I'm not mad about it. Industry season 4 stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kiernan Shipka, Charlie Heaton, Jack Farthing, Max Minghella, Toheeb Jimoh, Kal Penn, Edward Holcroft, Amy James-Kelly, Claire Forlani, Susanne Wuest, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Dark Winds season 4 — Stream on AMC+ February 15, 2026 AMC Dark Winds season 4 brings our favorite cops back onscreen to rescue a missing Navajo girl, and it really centers the tension between upholding the law and honoring Indigenous spiritual beliefs. This show is all about identifying the boundary between truth and justice and the new episodes are sure to be no exception. Dark Winds season 4 stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, A. Martinez, Franka Potente, Isabel DeRoy-Olson, Chaske Spencer, Luke Barnett, and Titus Welliver.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 — Stream on Apple TV February 20, 2026 Apple TV+ It's been 5 years since the first season, but Hannah and Bailey are still on the run from the Campano family in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2. The new episodes have just as many high stakes — and I'm hoping one day Owen will be able to reunite with his family. The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 stars Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Augusto Aguilera, David Morse, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Paradise season 2 — Stream on Hulu February 23, 2026 Hulu/Disney Collins has left the building (or the bunker) in Paradise season 2. He's determined to find his wife, no matter what. I'm on the edge of my seat already. Paradise season 2 stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Krys Marshall, Sarah Shahi, Jon Beavers, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, Charlie Evans, Shailene Woodley, and Thomas Doherty.

Y: Marshals — Watch on CBS March 1, 2026 Paramount The Yellowstone Universe never ends! In Y: Marshals, Kayce is back working as a U.S. Marshal to protect the area. I think his dad would be proud. Y: Marshals stars Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Arielle Kebbel, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Outlander season 8 — Stream on STARZ March 6, 2026 James Minchin/STARZ The final season of Outlander sees the region getting close to the brink of war — and brings Jamie and Claire along on the journey. But things are more complicated than ever because it looks like Jamie's fate hangs in the balance, and only time will tell whether he survives. Outlander season 8 stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Kieran Bew, Carla Woodcock, David Berry, John Bell, Caitlin O'Ryan, and Charles Vandervaart.

Euphoria season 3 — Stream on HBO Max April 12, 2026 HBO Max Euphoria is finally back after a 4-year wait, and our favorite teens aren't teens anymore. Nate and Cassie are married, Jules and Maddy are navigating adulthood, and Rue is basically just trying to stay alive. This is definitely going to be a season to remember. Euphoria season 3 stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

Beef season 2 — Stream on Netflix April 16, 2026 Netflix We're in for another round of drama when Beef season 2 premieres this spring. And now there are two couples which means double the star power and double the intensity. Beef season 2 stars Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Oscar Isaac, and Carey Mulligan.

Elle — Stream on Prime Video July 1, 2026 Prime Video This Legally Blonde prequel takes us into Elle Woods' high school years, and gives us a glimpse into the experiences that shaped the character we all know and love. After Barbie totally took over the summer of 2023, I'm ready for another July that's filled to the brim with pink everything. Elle stars Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker.

The Gilded Age season 4 — Stream on HBO Max in 2026 HBO I can barely wait for the return of The Gilded Age, especially after the season 3 finale left us with so many questions. What's going to happen to George and Bertha? Will Marian and Larry be okay? At least my girl Peggy is taken care of — I'll never get over that ball scene! The Gilded Age stars Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Taylor Richardson, Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Jordan Donica.

Outer Banks season 5 — Stream on Netflix in 2026 Netflix Outer Banks season 5 will also be hitting our screens sometime in 2026, and the Pogues are out for revenge after Chandler Groff killed JJ in cold blood. I'm definitely not ready to say goodbye... Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Carlacia Grant.

Stay tuned for more news on all the new TV shows you can't miss in 2026