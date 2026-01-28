Team Brayden Vs. Team Freddie: Meet The Cast Of Netflix's New Ice Skating Romance Show 'Finding Her Edge'

The Finding Her Edge cast contains the hottest (or, rather, coldest?) new latest love triangle on TV. Finding Her Edge is the new romance Netflix show you won't want to stop binge watching, and between the ice skating and the romance of it all, it's perfect for anyone missing Ice Princess and The Summer I Turned Pretty. Well, the beautiful costumes and emotional plot definitely add a lot to the watching experience, but this should wouldn't be what it is without the actors playing the roles. Without further ado, let's meet the Finding Her Edge cast!

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo Netflix Madelyn Keys leads the cast as Adriana Russo, who's determined to help save her family's skating empire by winning a ice skating championship. The only thing is she hasn't skated in quite awhile. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and the times are definitely desperate.

Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell Netflix Cale Ambrozic's Freddie O'Connell is Adriana's old partner — and old flame. And while both Freddie and Adriana have found new skating partners, it seems like they're still drawn to each other. But there's a tension that wasn't there before, and it's unclear if they'll be able to navigate it.

Cale Ambrozic as ​Brayden Elliot Netflix The Finding Her Edge cast includes Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot, Adriana's new skating partner...and pretend boyfriend. While she still finds herself thinking about Freddie, Adriana can't deny that her partnership with Brayden might be growing into something more. Yeah, it doesn't hurt that these two have pretty great chemistry.

​Millie Davis as Riley Monroe Netflix Riley Monroe (Millie Davis) is Brayden's new skating partner, and Adriana's old friend. But considering Riley has already caught feelings for Freddie, things are bound to get pretty awkward.

Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo Netflix Alexandra Beaton plays Adriana's sister Elise Russo in the Finding Her Edge cast, a skater also bearing the responsibility of the family ice skating business. But things take an unexpected turn for Elise's career that no one saw coming (and no one's exactly happy about).

Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo Netflix Alice Malakhov stars as Maria Russo, the youngest Russo sister who loves a good book as much as her family business (maybe more). She's dying for her first kiss and decidedly non-skating experiences, and she's hoping she gets them sooner rather than later.

Harmon Walsh as Will Russo Netflix We'll also see Harmon Walsh as Will Russo, the girls' dad who is running the skating empire...and hiding a few secrets of his own.

