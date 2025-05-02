The story of Jesus might be one of the most famous stories in the world — but by focusing on telling the story "through the eyes of those who knew him," The Chosen takes a whole new approach to telling these very old stories. Oh, they also crowd funded their nearly-$100 million production costs.

In the spring of 2024, when The Chosen season 4's theatrical release (which earned nearly $16 million at the box office, FYI) ended with Jesus' entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday ahead of Easter, fans knew that the next installment, and the show's take on what Christians call Holy Week, would be one to remember. And yeah, based on the new The Chosen season 5 trailer, we were right.

Here's the latest news on The Chosen season 5, which creator Dallas Jenkins is also calling The Chosen: Last Supper!

Where can I see The Chosen season 5? The Chosen season 5 is coming to Prime Video June 15, 2025. It just premiered in theaters ahead of Easter so I can't wait to binge it from my bed, TBH. Check out the rest of this year's summer shows!

What is The Chosen season 5 about? Season 5 of The Chosen picks up right where season 4 leaves off: with Jesus entering Jerusalem for Passover, with "The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning," according to the official synopsis. And when Jesus calls out the religious leaders of the day, they decide to "go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last." And the major question of the season, according to Dallas, is "What happens in the course of just a few days that causes people to go from worshipping him to wanting him killed?” he tells USA Today.

Is Jesus crucified in season 5 of The Chosen? No, The Chosen season 5 won't feature Good Friday, or the crucifixion, because we know that's coming in The Chosen season 6. Dallas Jenkins told Deadline that the crucifixion will come in "season six and the resurrection will occur in season seven. Spoiler alert!" He also told Variety that "the entire Season 6 will cover one day, so covering one week in Season 5 feels luxurious.” That is CRAZY! If the entire multi-episode season will revolve around Good Friday, then we could see it from a variety of characters' points of view. I've always been so heartbroken by the emotions and devastation that came after Jesus' crucifixion, and it looks like The Chosen season 6 won't shy away from that. Dallas also revealed the season 5 finale will end right before Jesus' arrest, which came in the middle of the night between Thursday and Friday. And he promises "no one’s ever seen what we’ve got planned for that sequence." Season 3 featured Pontius Pilate's wife dreaming about the Garden and a snake, which feels like it could come full circle.

Who's in The Chosen season 5 cast? 5&2 Studios/The Chosen The cast of The Chosen season 5 includes: Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

as Jesus Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

as Simon Peter Paras Patel as Matthew

as Matthew Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

as Mary Magdalene Noah James as Andrew

as Andrew George H. Xanthis as John

as John Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

as Big James Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

as Little James Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

as Thaddeus Joey Vahedi as Thomas

as Thomas Alaa Safi as Simon the Zealot

as Simon the Zealot Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

as Nathanael Vanessa Benavent e as Mary the mother of Jesus

as Mary the mother of Jesus Lara Silva as Eden

as Eden Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

as Judas Iscariot Amber Shana Williams as Tamar

How many seasons of The Chosen are being made? There will be a total of seven seasons of The Chosen. Since season 5 is coming out in 2025 after season 4 in 2024, we can expect season 6 in 2026 and season 7 in 2027.

Why did Philip leave The Chosen? If you watch seasons 2 and 3 of The Chosen and then start season 4, you might realize one of the disciples looks different. That's because Yoshi Barrigas (who originally played Philip) ended up leaving the show, and was replaced by Reza Diakos. "For professional and personal reasons I will no longer be a part of The Chosen," he said on Instagram at the time. "First and foremost I want to thank you, the fans. Our connection and your constant showering of love and support has seeded me with a warmth that will forever nourish me. Meeting you out in the world and hearing how the show has personally enriched your lives continues to be the connective tissue between me and the good folk of this world. You inspire me to continue to die to self and discover The Way. I hope you continue to follow my journey. I have a lot more to share with you."

Check back here for the latest news on The Chosen season 5! And read up on the other great TV shows coming in 2025.