Secrets, Lies, & Surprises: Prime Video's 'Sterling Point' Ending, Explained

Here's exactly what happened at the end of Sterling Point. You can stream the whole season of the coming-of-age, romance show on Prime Video now, so make sure you bookmark this if you haven't seen it yet because there will be spoilers.

The show has some crazy ups and downs, and essentially, it follows Annie (Ella Rubin) and Connor (Keen Ruffalo) who learn they have inherited an island from their estranged grandfather after he passes. When they show up in Canada, they learn their late adoptive mom had a whole life that they never knew about, including a sister named Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) they didn't know that they had.

Here's a full breakdown of the Sterling Point ending on Prime Video.

The truth comes to light in the 'Sterling Point' ending. The craziest part of the end of Sterling Point is when Ramona and the twins actually learn that, while they thought their mother died from cancer, she actually died giving birth to Ramona. So Ramona's been wrestling with that, in addition to the knowledge that their mom was having an affair with Ellis' (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie) dad Joe (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). She's ready to be emancipated from him, and literally shows up with papers for him to sign. But right when we all start to get used to the idea that Ellis and Ramona could be siblings, Ramona could be Joe's daughter, we actually find out in the final episode that the twins' adoptive dad Steven (Jay Duplass) is her biological father. I didn't like that quite as much as Joe being her dad because there was so much emotional buildup for the reveal of Joe being her father, and they have such good chemistry! I was really intrigued by the idea of watching them navigate their new dynamic instead of just throwing Steven into the mix for shock value, but it is what it is.

Connor (Keen Ruffalo) has a sneaky plan for Sterling Point. Prime Video Meanwhile, outside of the family drama, Connor wants to sell the island and, since they all know Annie will do whatever Ramona wants to do, he's also trying to convince Ramona to sell her share. Ramona really just wants to leave, she wants to get out of there. But after Annie has a whole scene where she envisions an entire life with her mom that she never got to experience, she surprises everyone and tells Ramona she is not able to sell.

And the end of the show offers some more surprises. Prime Video We also learn Steven kind of took the twins when they were younger toddlers, and their mom was ready to go get them before she went into labor. I didn't pick this up the first time I watched, but upon revisiting, Joe mentions their mom had a heart condition that led to her going into labor, and that makes me really worried Ramona could end up having heart condition or heart issues later on. But despite all the drama, the end of Sterling Point season 1 does end on a happy note because Annie doesn't want to leave, Ramona doesn't want to stay, and they end up switching places. It looks like Sterling Point season 2 could see Ramona take on New York City with Connor and Steven, and Annie hopefully get to have a future with Ellis on the island. We'll have to see!

Let me know what you thought about Sterling Point in the comments and make sure you follow Brit + Co for all of the interviews, explainers, and hot takes you definitely don't want to miss.