There are a few things I absolutely love in a TV show: family drama, unexpected travel, and new romance. And the new show coming to Prime Video, Sterling Point, has literally every single one of those elements. The show is all about our leading lady, a Manhattanite named Annie, who learns that she's been given her grandfather's island in Canada (no big deal).

Between the newfound family connections, and moving from NYC to a smaller community, (not to mention all the romance that awaits her), this is definitely filling the void left behind by My Life with the Walter Boys. Thank you Prime!

Here's everything you need to know about Sterling Point before it hits Prime Video summer 2026.

What is Sterling Point about? The new show follows 17-year-old Annie (Ella Rubin; The Idea of You, Anora). Annie has spent her entire life in New York City with her twin brother (played by Keen Ruffalo, Thor: Ragnarok) and her adopted father (Jay Duplass, Dying for Sex), but when she learns that her estranged grandfather left her an entire island in Canada, she ventures somewhere totally unknown. And naturally, she encounters plenty of secrets, friendships, and romance.

Where can I watch Sterling Point? Prime Video All 8 episodes of Sterling Point are coming to Prime Video on August 5, 2026. I know what I'll be doing all weekend!

Who's in the Sterling Point cast? Prime Video The Sterling Point cast includes Ella Rubin (The Idea of You, Anora) as Annie, Keen Ruffalo (Thor: Ragnarok), Jay Duplass, (Dying for Sex), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes). We'll also see Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers, and Missi Pyle.

Stay tuned for more news on Sterling Point and the other TV shows coming to you in 2026. Follow Brit + Co on Facebook!