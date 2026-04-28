You might know Chlöe Bailey from songs like "Have Mercy" or her collaborations with her sister Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, You, Me, & Tuscany). But this summer, Chlöe will bring music to life in a brand new way when she plays a violinist in the psychological thriller Strung from Malcolm D. Lee (Scary Movie 5, Girls Trip).

Considering the film has an amazing cast and an undeniably gripping plot, this is definitely one summer movie I can't wait to watch. We have all the info you need so you can tune in — let's get into it!

Here's everything you need to know about Strung before it hits Peacock in June 2026.

What is Strung about? Strung follows a violinist (played by Bailey), who takes on a brand new job as a music tutor for a wealthy family. It's a job she simply can't turn down, but the deeper she gets into her new role, and the more she gets to know the family, she realizes just how many secrets they're hiding — and how much they could endanger her.

Who's starring in the Strung cast with Chlöe Bailey? Emma McIntyre/Monica Schipper/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Alongside Chlöe Bailey, the cast of Strung includes Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Coco Jones (Bel-Air), Lynn Whitfield (A Thin Line Between Love and Hate), and Anna Diop (The Book Of Clarence).

Where can I watch Strung? Peacock/Blumhouse Strung is coming to Peacock on June 29, 2026. I'm a huge fan of scary or thrilling movies in the summer, so this is one flick I'm definitely tuning into...no pun intended.

Stay tuned for more news on Strung and other movies coming in 2026 when you follow Brit + Co on Facebook. And don't forget to check out The 12 Most-Anticipated Movies You Can't Miss In 2026 because this year is full of amazing movies!