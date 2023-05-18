Halle Bailey Asks "Proud Auntie" Beyoncé For Life Advice
Ahead of The Little Mermaid's theatrical release on May 26, Halle Bailey sat down with Mark and Kelly to talk about the film and revealed the best piece of info: she gets advice from Beyoncé. The global superstar rose to fame as a teenager, so it only makes sense that she'd have some thoughtful and applicable advice for Bailey.
"I just kind of ask for her advice and guidance, because you know she's been through this, being in the spotlight at a young age," Bailey says during the interview. "But she's just been so supportive of me and my sister. She's like that proud auntie that claps for you when you're doing great stuff."
Sisters Halle and Chlöe Bailey won Disney Channel's The Next Big Thing in 2012, and in addition to releasing covers on their YouTube channel, released their EP Sugar Symphony in 2016. They also served as Beyoncé and Jay Z's opening act on the 2018 On the Run II Tour!
Since separating their careers, both Chlöe and Halle have had successful music and acting careers. You can catch Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid when it hits theaters on May 26, but until then, you can listen to her version of "Part Of Your World" on repeat ;).
Follow us on Twitter for more fun pop culture news.
Lead image via Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!