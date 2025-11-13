The 12 Most-Anticipated Movies You Can't Miss In 2026

There are so many new movies coming in 2026, and we've rounded them all up in one place. That way, you don't have to go searching for which movies are coming up. Whether you're into historical epics, superhero movies, or legacy sequels, there's truly something for everyone in 2026 — and some of your favorite stars are attached.

Keep reading for the most-anticipated movies coming in 2026.

People We Meet On Vacation — On Netflix January 9, 2026 Netflix Emily Henry's first movie adaptation, People We Meet On Vacation, follows best friends Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth). After a trip gone wrong almost cost them everything, they're going on one last vacation to see if they can save their friendship.

Wuthering Heights — In Theaters February 13, 2026 Warner Bros. Pictures Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights is a kitschy and sensual adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel — and it's a take that has sparked a lot of online controversy. Everyone's got their eye on film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Reminders of Him — In Theaters March 13, 2026 Universal Pictures Reminders of Him follows Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe), who returns to her hometown after a mistake landed her in prison, and changed everything about her life. Everyone she used to know is intent on keeping her at an arm's distance — except for bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers).

Project Hail Mary — In Theaters March 20, 2026 Amazon MGM Studios Ryan Gosling's new movie, Project Hail Mary, sends the Barbie actor to space in a last-ditch attempt to save the planet.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 — In Theaters May 1, 2026 20th Century Studios Miranda (Meryl Streep) and Andy (Anne Hathaway) are back in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will throw the magazine experts into the deep end: digital media.

Verity — In Theaters May 15, 2026 Amazon Colleen Hoover's craziest movie yet follows Lowen (Dakota Johnson), who's hired to ghostwrite for famous author Verity (Anne Hathaway). But the longer Lowen stays with Verity and her husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), she discovers she's in way over her head.

Toy Story 5 — In Theaters June 19, 2026 Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Toy Story 5 is totally timely, and highlights the ultimate Gen Z vs. Millennial struggle as Buzz (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks), and the rest of the gang go head-to-head with technology.

The Odyssey — In Theaters July 17, 2026 Universal Pictures Christopher Nolan's latest epic tells the classic tale of The Odyssey, with names like Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Hamish Patel, and Jon Bernthal attached. Yeah, this one's gonna be good.

Spider-Man 4 — In Theaters July 31, 2026. Marvel/Sony Pictures We don't have much info on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but we do know no one remembers who Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is, and that Sadie Sink is playing a brand new character. Say less.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — In Theaters November 20, 2026 Kate Whyte/Hugh Stewart Sunrise on the Reaping tells the story of how Haymitch (Joseph Zada) was forced into the 50th Hunger Games, and became the mentor we all know and love today.

Avengers: Doomsday — In Theaters December 18, 2026 Marvel Finally Just Confirmed The Official 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast — & It's An Avengers & X-Men Showdown Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney RDJ is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — this time as Marvel villain Doctor Doom. Plot details for Avengers: Doomsday are being kept super under wraps (especially after a viral leak spoiled some details), but everyone is on the edge of their seat to see how this movie plays out...and whether Peter Parker will go head-to-head with an evil Tony Stark.

Dune: Part Three — In Theaters December 18, 2026 Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures The third Dune film will see Paul's (Timothée Chalamet) rise as Lisan al Giab — and the fallout of his choice between Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Chani (Zendaya). Oh, Chani and Paul are also now parents to teens.

