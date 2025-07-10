Um, Madelyn Cline Just Shut Down Conversation About Ex Pete Davidson In Five Words

I genuinely did a double take when I saw SNL alum Pete Davidson and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline were reportedly dating in the fall of 2023. After both Pete and Madelyn allegedly split from their partners, multiple sources confirmed they were dating to both People and Us Weekly. The celebs kept their relationship pretty under-wraps, but Madelyn just made a rare comment about her ex — and her comments prove SHE should be the one on SNL.

Here's the latest news on Madelyn Cline & Pete Davidson's breakup.

Did Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson break up? Yes, Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson broke up in early 2024. When asked about the relationship (and the nature of being in public relationships) in an interview with NYLON, she simply responded with, "The jokes write themselves.” (And a smirk apparently). Madelyn is always proving girls can be hot and funny. Thank you Maddy! And in a recent cover story with Allure, the actress admitted, "He has a really cute dog and some really great girlfriends now." But as far as talking about their relationship? Maddy repeated, "The jokes, they write themselves. And I said it before, and I'll say it again, that is my only comment."

When did Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson date? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue A source told US in the fall of 2023 that “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning...They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.” Madelyn also showed up to Pete Davidson's stand-up show in Las Vegas on September 23. Both of these reports came after Madelyn posted some photos to Instagram — one of which includes a mystery man with an arm around her. Pete, is that you?

Have Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline been seen together? Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson were spotted together at the end of January 2024 after Pete's set at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Madelyn, who's a Tommy Hilfiger ambassador, wore a tan Tommy Hilfiger cap and a fur jacket (which is going to influence my winter fashion forever, thank you Maddy). Pete wore a black hoodie and brown jacket combo. Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline were also seen together after Pete hosted SNL Saturday, October 14. “They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves," a People source said.

Who has Pete Davidson dated? Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hellmann's Pete Davidson has dated people like Ariana Grande, American Horror Story star Kim Kardashian, Margaret Qualley, and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor. Pete told Jon Bernthal on the Real Ones podcast that his dating history is "very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's that interesting...In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't really think that's that crazy, but to some people, it seems very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about." "I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?" he continues. "These people that I've dated, I met them at work...I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine...Suddenly you're in this f—king zeitgeist and everything that's spoken about you has zero to do with the work. And that's a really sh—y feeling."

How long did Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes date? Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes announced they were dating after Outer Banks premiered in 2020, but ended up splitting just over a year later in November of 2021 before being linked to DJ Zack Bia. "[Chase and I] had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it," Madelyn told Entertainment Weekly ahead of Outer Banks season 3. "I'm incredibly grateful for my co-stars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are."

Where can I watch Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline? Columbia Pictures Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline both have quite a few titles you can watch! Pete has starred in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Meet Cute, and is in one of 2023's fall movies Dumb Money. In addition to teen drama Outer Banks, you can see Madelyn in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She also guest starred on Stranger Things and The Originals. And her new movie I Know What You Did Last Summer comes out July 18!

Check back here for updates on Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline, and follow along with our Celebrity page for the latest celeb news.

This post has been updated.