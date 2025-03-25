OMG, We're Reportedly Getting 'Twisters 2' — & More Glen Powell!

The Twisters storyline is said to continue with a sequel! A second iteration of the 2024 remake is “reportedly in the works,” according to entertainment writer and insider, Daniel Richtman . That could potentially mean more Daisy Edgar-Jones, and, of course, more Glen Powell !

Here’s everything we know about Twisters 2.

Who will star in 'Twisters 2'? Melinda Sue Gordon for Universal Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures / Amblin Entertainment Though we don’t have an official casting for the film quite yet, fans are speculating that Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell would return for a Twisters sequel. “There's no doubt in my mind that Powell and Edgar-Jones are game to reprise their lead roles,” Jordan Ruimy writes for World of Reel . “I don’t think it needs a sequel but if they can write a compelling story with halfway decent character development and maintain the chemistry in the cast, I’d definitely go see it,” one Twisters fan wrote on Reddit .

What will 'Twisters 2' be about? Melinda Sue Gordon for Universal Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures / Amblin Entertainment There’s no word on the plot of a Twisters sequel, either. Some fans of the film were definitely quick to share some theories for it: “Tyler faces the moral dilemma about click bait vs accurate information. Kate gets upset about him profiting off of people’s fears. Then Tyler adjusts some way. Still can get tornadoes in there easily,” one person wrote. “Or they could continue down the experiment route and having to get and keep funding looking for better ways to stop a tornado. Or the fall out of the sodium ruining the farm land.” “Another film to continue the chemistry between Kate and Tyler would be sick,” another user said. While a potential Twisters 2 sounds appealing to some fans, others are hesitant to greenlight it, preferring a separate storyline instead. “I'm open to the idea of a Twisters sequel, but I'd prefer they'd leave it as a standalone film,” one more person weighed in.

When does 'Twisters 2' come out? Melinda Sue Gordon for Universal Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures / Amblin Entertainment Twisters hit theaters last year in the summertime, so we predict any potential Twisters 2 would come out the summer of 2026. It’s a tad bit too early to say for sure, though, since murmurings of the movie are still fairly new.

