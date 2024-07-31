Netflix’s Buzzy New Dark Comedy ‘The Decameron’ Is Basically A Soap Opera
If you loved My Lady Jane and The Buccaneers, you're in for a treat with Netflix's newest TV showThe Decameron. The series is an unexpected, satirical look at 1300s Italy where desire, incredible fashions, and The Plague are all running rampant. All eight episodes of this limited series are available on Netflix now, but here's everything you need to know before you press play on the pilot.
'The Decameron' Plot
If you like wine and you like period dramas, then you're in the right place. Dark comedy The Decameron takes place during the Black Death in 1348, when a group of nobles and their servants swap the city for a private holiday while they wait for the pandemic to end (sound familiar?). But the more societal lines start to blur, the more ridiculous the so-called holiday becomes.
Consider this new show (which is loosely inspired by a story collection from the 14-century) a mix of those infamous celebrity pandemic parties, reality TV, and a little bit of history thrown in. And, honestly, it makes me glad I don't live in the 1300s. (Even though I'd love to wear one of those killer hats).
'The Decameron' Release Date
All eight episodes of The Decameron are on Netflix now. The series original dropped on July 25, 2024.
'The Decameron' Cast
Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix
The Decameron stars Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Tanya Reynolds, Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Douggie McMeekin, and Jessica Plummer.
