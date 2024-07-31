The 10 Most-Anticipated TV Shows To Stream This August
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Thanks to dozens of streamers, channels, and subscriptions, there are a lot of TV shows. And TBH, it can feel really overwhelming to pick up the remote. Who hasn't spent their entire night scrolling through Netflix without ever actually picking something to watch?
We've already added the best August movies to our calendar (It Ends With Us is written on my cal in bright pink, naturally), but if there's one month to pay attention to this year's new TV shows, it's August. Here are the best new shows coming out in August 2024 that you won't be able to stop watching, and where to stream them.
The Best August TV Shows For 2024
Simon Ridgway/HBO
- Love Is Blind: México coming to Netflix August 1, 2024
- Dance Moms: A New Era coming to Hulu August 7, 2024
- The Umbrella Academy season 4 coming to Netflix August 8, 2024
- Bel-Air season 3 coming to Peacock August 15, 2024
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 coming to Prime Video August 29, 2024
A Good Girl's Guide To Murder — On Netflix August 1, 2024
Netflix
In A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Pip is determined to discover who actually murdered Andie Bell. Because there's no way her boyfriend Sal actually did it. The only problem is that if Sal's innocent, then the real murderer is still out there — and Pip will have to reveal the truth before they can find her.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder comes to Netflix August 1. The TV show stars Wednesday's Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, and Annabel Mullion.
Industry season 3 — On Max August 11, 2024
Simon Ridgway/HBO
Pierpoint & Co is at a turning point, and the team is starting to feel the pressure. The IPO of Lumi puts Yasmin, Robert, and Eric at the forefront. After leaving Pierpoint, Harper is realizing how much she wants to return to finance, and how much she's willing to risk.
Industry season 3 hits Max August 11 and stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, Irfan Shamji, Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.
Emily in Paris Season 4 — On Netflix August 15, 2024
Netflix
If you're still not over that Emily in Paris season 3 ending, buckle up because season 4 is going to tackle the love-triangle-and-surprise-pregnancy-announcement of it all. Torn between Alfie and Gabriel, Emily has to figure out once and for all what she actually wants her life to look like. And apparently that includes a trip to Rome.
Emily in Paris season 4 is coming to Netflix August 15 and stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery.
Only Murders In The Building Season 4 — On Hulu August 27, 2024
Park Young-Sol/Netflix
Only Murders in the Building season 4 is headed to Hollywood! When a movie studio exec wants to turn Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's podcast into a movie, they head to Tinsletown to meet their movie counterparts — and hopefully figure out who the heck killed Sazz along the way.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 is coming to Hulu August 27 and stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon.
Pachinko season 2 — On Apple TV August 23, 2024
Apple TV+
This new TV show is for everyone: history lovers, people who can't stop watching dramas, and anyone who logs into Apple TV+ on the daily. The sweeping family story tackles forbidden love, war, and destiny across oceans and decades.
Pachinko season 2 hits Apple TV+ August 23 and stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eunchae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, Yuna, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
Lead image via Hulu
